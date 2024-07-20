Key Takeaways Nvidia offering 50% off GeForce Now, allows users to play games via cloud PC on any device.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users need to buy games, but at $49.99 for 6 months it's cheaper.

Free tier available for trial, sale until August 18th gives time to decide. Check out our review for more details.

Recently, Microsoft confirmed that it was going to hike up the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, alongside the introduction of a cheaper plan with reduced benefits. During this time, people have begun to think; is it worth continuing to pay for Microsoft's premium plan? Almost in response to these creeping doubts, Nvidia has announced a huge summer sale of its GeForce Now plan, and you can score a half-year of its cloud gaming service for a lot less than usual.

Nvidia announces its GeForce Now summer sale

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Nvidia is giving people 50% off of its GeForce Now service. If this is the first time you've heard of it, GeForce Now offers gamers a cloud PC to play their games. The idea is that you can stream the game to any compatible screen without the need for the device itself to do any graphics rendering. It lets you play games on an old laptop, a phone, or even a TV - as long as it supports the app.

There are a few drawbacks. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming service, GeForce Now does not supply the games for you to play. You'll need to buy them yourself, and they have to be compatible with the GeForce Now service. However, at the on-sale price of $49.99 for 6 months on the ultimate plan, it's a good deal cheaper than the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you need a little convincing, GeForce Now does have a free tier where you can fire up a game and see if it's for you. You can also check out our Nvidia GeForce Now review, where we gave it a pretty great score. Fortunately, the sale will go until August 18th, so you have plenty of time to make your mind up.