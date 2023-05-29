Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD $30 $130 Save $100 The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is still a fantastic PCIe 3.0 SSD that's great for laptops and PCs. Right now, you can grab this 500GB model for just $30. $30 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs have become quite popular over the past few years and for good reason. They provide excellent reliability, speed, and are extremely compact, making them a great choice when it comes to upgrading or adding storage to a laptop, PC, and even some game consoles. Luckily, there are a lot of great options to choose from, and we've found some excellent deals on 500GB drives, all coming in at under $30.

Now you will see some speed differences with Gen3 and Gen4 cards, with the former topping out at around 3,500MB/s for read and write speeds, while the latter can double those numbers. Thankfully, you shouldn't see any compatibility issues with M.2 NVMe SSDs, as the cards and slots are all compatible with each no matter the version. That means you can have a PC or laptop with an older M.2 slot, and it will still be able to accommodate newer cards and vice versa.

The selections above have been carefully selected, and each drive will offer great reliability, good speeds, along with top end quality.