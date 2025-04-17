Summary Only the 16GB variant of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is selling well, while the 8GB model struggles.

8GB RAM is no longer sufficient for modern gaming demands, making 16GB more appealing.

Cost of 8GB model not justified, with better alternatives available at similar prices.

As Nvidia continues its rollout of the RTX 50 series, we're seeing trends in how people shop for their graphics cards. Those who aren't stoked about dropping four figures on an RTX 5090 now have the chance to pick up the 5060 Ti with a 16GB and an 8GB model. And while the former has been achieving good sales results, the 8GB model has been left to collect dust, and some would argue that it's not hard to see why.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB sits on shelves while the 16GB variant finds new homes

As spotted by VideoCardz, 3DCenter posted some interesting statistics on its X feed. It claims that, while around 105 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB cards got sold on launch day on Mindfactory, not a single person put in an order for the 8GB version. Fortunately, the 16GB sales are enough to pin the 5060 Ti sales as "a good result" for Mindfactory.

Why aren't people buying the 8GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti?