You can never have enough storage when it comes to laptops, desktops, or even handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. So if you've been looking to upgrade your storage on the cheap on the latter products, this deal on TeamGroup's 512GB microSD card is going to be an excellent buy, coming in at just $27, which is the lowest price we've seen for this product.

What's great about the TeamGroup 512GB microSD card?

The card is rated as UHS-1 U3 and V30, which means you're going to get read speeds up to 160MB/s and write speeds up to 110MB/s. With this kind of performance, you're going to have no trouble using this in a variety of products, including the more recent popular Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

Of course, if you don't own those devices, you can still use the microSD card in a laptop for extra storage, a digital camera if you're going to be shooting photos, or other compatible devices just to increase the storage volume.

Since this memory module has no moving parts, you're going to get excellent durability, with the microSD card being waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and more. TeamGroup is quite confident in its product, offering a lifetime warranty on this particular microSD card.

So if you've been looking to expand the storage on any devices, this might be a great way to do so, especially for its $27 price tag. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this limited-time deal won't last long.