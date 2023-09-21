Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $260 $520 Save $260 This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV looks good and packs lots of features and now comes in at just $260 for a limited time. $260 at Amazon

There are a lot of great TVs out there, but if you're looking one that offers a lot of value for not a lot ot money, Amazon's 4K 4-series TV is going to be the one for you. This TV offers excellent colors and sound, provides crisp images thanks to its 4K resolution, and offers plenty of smarts thanks to its robust OS. While this TV normally retails above $500, it can now be had for just $260, which is 50% off its retail price.

What's great about Amazon's 4K 55-inch 4-series TV?

Despite its low price, you're still getting a quality TV with features like 4K resolution and visual enhancements like HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. While the colors and sounds are great, the Fire TV has a great reputation when it comes to its interface and ease of access to your favorite streaming services. The Fire TV offers support for some of the biggest and best streaming services like Netflix, HBO's Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

While the TV does come with a physical controller, you can also use Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to get things done, like request to play your favorite shows or even check in on some of the other smart home devices connected to your network. Overall, this is a very good TV with a lot of features for a not a lot of money, It brings great value at its normal price, but is an even better one now that it's being discounted to just $260.

In addition, you'll also receive a six-month subscription to MGM+ for free, giving you the chance to explore some great new content. So if you've been looking to pick up a new TV, check out the 4-series models from Amazon. And if you need something smaller, this TV also comes in two other sizes, 43-inches and 50-inches.