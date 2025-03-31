SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bone conduction makes the OpenRun Pro our choice for outdoor runners. The open-ear design won't occlude your ear canal, so you can still listen to music while remaining aware of what's going on around you. Available in four colors and two band sizes, the OpenRun Pro fit gently yet securely around the back of the head, looping around the ears and resting against the temples. This pair is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and feature PremiumPitch 2.0+, which prevents bleed and minimizes distortion. $180 at Amazon

Have you tried bone-conduction headphones before? They're a little bit different than regular ones; instead of blasting audio into your ears, they send vibrations directly to your inner ear, which then translates the waves into audio that you can "hear."

If you want to give them a try, now's the perfect time. A well-received pair of bone-conduction headphones called the Shokz OpenRun Pro are now on sale at 31% off. However, time is of the essence, as the deal will expire a day after this post goes live.

Why you should grab the Shokz OpenRun Pro (and soon)

One of the biggest strengths that bone-conduction headphones have over regular ones is that they don't go inside or over your ear. If you're anything like me, you dislike the sensation of having in-ear headphones, especially if they get all sweaty and itchy. These ones instead sit just beside your ear canal and beam vibrations to your inner ear, which helps you hear everything going on around you as you listen.

These headphones are designed for sports and activity, so they have a pretty generous battery life. Shokz claims you can get around 10 hours of constant play from them before the battery dies, and if you give it a quick five-minute charge, that'll be enough to keep it ticking over for an hour and a half. Plus, it features protection from raindrops and sweat, so no liquids will get in and ruin the electronics.

If this sounds like something you want, be sure to snap up a pair soon, as the deal is on its final legs at the time of writing.