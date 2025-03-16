Quick Links
I've been a big fan of cellular laptops for years. It's 2025; why shouldn't all of my devices just automatically connect to the internet? In fact, that's one of the reasons I've always been hopeful for the future of Windows on Arm. Qualcomm used to consider integrated cellular modems one of the key value propositions of its platform, so you can get that additional connectivity without paying a premium.
Ever since the Snapdragon X Elite launched, that's not the case anymore, so we're back to 5G connectivity only being included in special variants of select laptops. The Surface Pro 11 is one of them, and while I already loved the Wi-Fi product when I reviewed it, the 5G model is even better.
Qualcomm provided a review unit of the Surface Pro 11 5G to XDA for review, and Microsoft provided the Wi-Fi model that was previously reviewed. Neither company had any input on the contents of this article.
Surface Pro 11
The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+.
- 5G connectivity upgrades your experience
- You're future-proofed with a Copilot+ NPU
- Snapdragon X Elite shines
- The Flex Keyboard makes this the best Surface Pro ever
- The consumption experience on Windows is lacking, as always
- 5G model only comes in Platinum
- The Flex Keyboard is expensive
Surface Pro, 11th Edition 5G pricing and availability
Microsoft sells two SKUs of the Surface Pro with 5G. The base model is $1,299.99, and that'll get you a Snapdragon X Plus 10-core chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For $1,799.99, you'll get a Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the display will get upgraded to OLED.
Unfortunately, the 5G model only comes in the Platinum colorway, while Wi-Fi only gives you other options like Sapphire, Dune, and Black. It's also not available at most retailers where you'll find the Wi-Fi model. You can get it on the Microsoft Store, and certain carriers like Verizon.
Surface Pro, 11th Edition specs
- CPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
- GPU
- Qualcomm Adreno
- Display type
- IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 13-inch, 2880x1920
- RAM
- 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x
- Storage
- 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD
- Battery
- Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model)
- Charge speed
- 65W fast charging
- Ports
- 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Webcam
- 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera
- Cellular connectivity
- Yes, optional 5G
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Form factor
- Tablet (2-in-1)
- Dimensions
- 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
- Weight
- 1.97 pounds
- Speakers
- Dual 2W stereo speakers
- Colors
- Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune
- Price
- Starting at $1,000