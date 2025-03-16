I've been a big fan of cellular laptops for years. It's 2025; why shouldn't all of my devices just automatically connect to the internet? In fact, that's one of the reasons I've always been hopeful for the future of Windows on Arm. Qualcomm used to consider integrated cellular modems one of the key value propositions of its platform, so you can get that additional connectivity without paying a premium.

Ever since the Snapdragon X Elite launched, that's not the case anymore, so we're back to 5G connectivity only being included in special variants of select laptops. The Surface Pro 11 is one of them, and while I already loved the Wi-Fi product when I reviewed it, the 5G model is even better.

Qualcomm provided a review unit of the Surface Pro 11 5G to XDA for review, and Microsoft provided the Wi-Fi model that was previously reviewed. Neither company had any input on the contents of this article.

Surface Pro 11 8.5 / 10 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. Pros & Cons 5G connectivity upgrades your experience

You're future-proofed with a Copilot+ NPU

Snapdragon X Elite shines

The Flex Keyboard makes this the best Surface Pro ever The consumption experience on Windows is lacking, as always

5G model only comes in Platinum

The Flex Keyboard is expensive $1000 at Microsoft

Surface Pro, 11th Edition 5G pricing and availability

Microsoft sells two SKUs of the Surface Pro with 5G. The base model is $1,299.99, and that'll get you a Snapdragon X Plus 10-core chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For $1,799.99, you'll get a Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the display will get upgraded to OLED.

Unfortunately, the 5G model only comes in the Platinum colorway, while Wi-Fi only gives you other options like Sapphire, Dune, and Black. It's also not available at most retailers where you'll find the Wi-Fi model. You can get it on the Microsoft Store, and certain carriers like Verizon.

Surface Pro, 11th Edition specs CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Charge speed 65W fast charging Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Cellular connectivity Yes, optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Tablet (2-in-1) Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Weight 1.97 pounds Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Price Starting at $1,000 Expand

A 5G tablet upgrades my life

Everything is more convenient