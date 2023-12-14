Key Takeaways Intel has announced the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor with AI acceleration in every core, resulting in a significant performance boost compared to previous generations.

Processors can increase LLM processing performance by up to 42% and provide a general performance increase of 21%.

The 5th Gen Xeon processors will be available from top OEMs in Q1 2024, and major CSPs will offer processor-based instances throughout the year.

With artificial intelligence taking hold of the tech world, Intel has been adding AI into its processors to help boost performance. Now, Intel has announced the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor, which comes equipped with AI acceleration in every core. The processors boast big performance boosts for everyone, regardless of if they're using the chips for LLM processing or general use.

Intel announces the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor

Intel's 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor was officially announced in the company's "AI Everywhere" event, where the company announced a wave of exciting news for PC and laptop enthusiasts. If you missed the event, you can still check out all the new reveals, including all the cool new Intel Meteor laptops you can buy.

For the 5th Gen Intel Xeon, Intel notes in its Intel Newsroom that the processor will use AI acceleration in each of its cores. This means a significant jump in performance when compared to the previous generation of Intel Xeon processors. If you use the 5th Gen Intel Xeon to process LLMs, Intel says you'll notice a performance increase of up to 42%. And even if you're not interested in AI, the 5th generation of Xeon chips gives you a 21% increase in general performance over the 4th generation.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to pick up a processor for yourself. As Intel states:

5th Gen Xeon processors are pin-compatible with the previous generation, and top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Cisco, Dell, HPE, IEIT Systems, Lenovo, Super Micro Computer and others, will offer a broad selection of single- and dual-socket systems beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Major CSPs will announce availability of 5th Gen Xeon processor-based instances throughout the year.

From the AI Everywhere event, it's clear that Intel wants 2024 to be an excellent year in computing. And if you'd like to learn more about the company's plans for the future, check out Intel's new Core Ultra processors.