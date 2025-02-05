Summary Upgrade your setup with Bluetooth speakers for better sound quality and a wireless connection for entertainment.

Improve lighting with key and monitor lights for better visibility and enhanced streaming quality.

Enhance your workspace with a monitor arm for flexibility, tidiness, and putting your monitor in portrait mode.

Getting the most out of your setup or home office includes accessorizing. While you want to make sure your PC or laptop offers the performance you need, there are some things you can get to make your home office more enjoyable. Of course, everyone has different needs, so don't just buy things on a whim, make sure you thoroughly look into the items before you purchase to make sure they will work for you and your setup.

Whether you're looking for better ergonomics or want to make some of your gadgets more accessible, there is likely to be something to help. From monitor stands to lights and chargers, there is no shortage of items that can not only make your area look nicer but will offer better functionality and generally make your life easier.

6 Speakers

Music, movies, and more