Every great venture begins with an idea, whether you are planning to start a business, design a product, or tackle a new project. Some people rely on their notes app to capture these sparks of inspiration, while others prefer the classic approach of jotting them down on real paper.

However, turning ideas into reality requires more than just recording them — it also demands clear organization. Creative brainstorming software can simplify this process, making it faster and more efficient to generate, structure, and develop your ideas.

Brainstorming tools become even more important when multiple people are involved in the ideation process. Coordinating, collecting, acknowledging, and evaluating all that input can be a daunting task. We have compiled a list of six free brainstorming tools you should consider using.

6 Obsidian

The popular option