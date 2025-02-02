There are plenty of note-taking apps available for every kind of user, whether you're a student or a professional. Some apps are even tailored to specific professions. For example, developers might prefer Obsidian, while those who simply want to jot down notes may opt for Apple Notes or Google Keep. However, most popular note-taking apps are closed-source, which can make some users hesitant to trust them with their personal information. Below, we've listed six open-source note-taking apps that prioritize privacy.

6 Logseq

Graph-based knowledge management