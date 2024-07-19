Key Takeaways Google Drive offers 15GB free space and seamless collaboration tools, making it essential for productivity and efficient file management.

OneDrive provides 1TB storage with Microsoft 365 subscriptions, robust integration, and added security features like Private Vault.

Dropbox stands out with a range of productivity tools, including a PDF editor, making it ideal for professionals and startups seeking organization and efficiency.

In this day and age, the power of cloud services can be a game changer for individuals, professionals, and businesses. Whether you are a tech-savvy professional, a small business owner, or someone looking to stream your personal projects, essential files, and media, cloud services offer a much-needed convenience and a long list of features to elevate your productivity, collaboration, and efficiency. Among the dozens of available options, here are the top cloud services you should shortlist.

6 Google Drive

A generous free plan and effective real-time collaboration

Google Drive is the most generous cloud storage service, with 15GB of free space. That said, the capacity is divided between Gmail, Google Photos, Android phone backup, and Workspace files, and as a result, it’s quite easy to fill up the space. Being a Google product, it integrates well with other Google services like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more.

Google Drive also remains the de facto cloud service that backs up your Android phone data. It recently went through a neat Material You makeover with a brand new Home page to view your recent and favorite files easily. Google Drive absolutely shines with real-time collaboration.

Most of your co-workers, family, friends, and employees already have a Google ID. You can easily share any file or folder with the relevant permission. The search giant also offers high-speed download and upload speeds, which are essential in any cloud storage service. As for the pricing, it starts at just $2 per month for 100GB.

5 OneDrive

A must-have for Microsoft 365 users