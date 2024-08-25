Key Takeaways Use Ninite to install basic programs on your new gaming PC as it's both quick and easy.

Install CPU-Z to acquire detailed system information, including CPU, RAM, and GPU specs.

Consider using HWiNFO and MSI Afterburner for monitoring, fine-tuning, and overclocking your hardware.

So, you got your new gaming PC, but you are not quite sure what programs you should install first. That's OK because we're here to help you. There are several programs you will want to install aside from the standard game launchers, such as Steam, EA, and Batlle.net.

One of the absolute first things you will want to do is head over to Ninite.com. Ninite is a website designed to help you install all the basic programs you might need on any PC or laptop. When you visit Ninite, you can select web browsers, messaging apps, media players, security programs, online storage apps, and much more. Ninite will then build you a custom installer to go ahead and install all the apps you've selected and save you from having to visit a bunch of different websites and download everything one by one. With that aside, let's take a look at some more specific programs you might want for a gaming rig.

6 MSI Afterburner

Fine-tuning and overclocking made simple

Afterburner is a piece of software designed to monitor your hardware. Well, at least your GPU anyway. MSI's Afterburner also lets you overclock your graphics card with ease. You can change your core voltage and clock speeds with easy-to-use sliders. You can even set your power and temp limits as well as your fan speed. Afterburner also gives you the option to save custom profiles which is always helpful.

Changing any settings in Afterburner could result in frying your GPU. Do not change anything unless you are confident in doing so.

Afterburner is designed to give those who want to get every drop of performance out of their GPU an easy way to do it. Not only can you use it to overclock your GPU, but you can also use it to install Kombuster, which is a stability test to check your GPU overclock settings.

5 Discord

Communication taken to the next level

Close

Discord is the ultimate tool for chatting and staying in touch with your gamer friends. Not only does it have text chat, but you can make audio and video calls as well. You can have private messages or group messages or, you can even set up your own server with multiple different chat rooms if you like. Best of all is, you can play games and even stream to your friends in Discord, no need to go live on Twitch or YouTube. A lot of brands even have their own communities you can join to stay up to date with everything they have going on.

Using Discord makes it easy to stay in touch with your current friends or even make new ones. From playing games, watching shows or just chatting, Discord makes it easy to enjoy the time you spend with your friends.

4 SignalRGB

RGB everywhere

Simply put, SignalRGB is a free-to-use app that lets you sync your RGB components across a range of different manufacturers. A lot of companies want you to buy into their ecosystem and use their proprietary software, but Signal RGB combats this so you can use your RGB how you want. While not completely fool-proof, it is compatible with products from many manufacturers, giving you the best chance of having all your RGB components play nicely together.

SignalRGB has loads of customization options that include game integrations, macros, audio visualizers, and more. Whether you pick a premade template or set up your own custom lighting, there is no shortage of options. You can even monitor your PC and control your fans, all right from within SignalRGB

3 OBS

Streaming and recording made easy

If you are looking to record or stream your gameplay, OBS is what you need. OBS makes things as easy as possible while still making sure you have all the customization options you need. You can select from multiple scenes/overlays, change source inputs, get your audio sounding perfect with the mixer, and more. It does take a little getting used to but once you know your way around, it's fairly easy to use.

Using OBS can have you looking like a pro gamer/streamer in no time. It's even compatible with devices like Elgato's Stream Deck, which makes the whole streaming experience even better. Using OBS, you can also stream to multiple platforms at the same time, and it even has a number of plugins and add-ons to really help you make the most of it.

2 HWiNFO

Temps, voltages, and much more

HWiNFO can give you information about the CPU, RAM, GPU, and motherboard. However, it also has another trick up its sleeve. HWiNFO can also monitor all your system sensors so it can tell you what voltages are being used by what hardware and the temperatures that all your components are running at. This can be crucial for those looking

Being able to monitor your voltages and temps is essential for those looking to fine-tune their system. This info will help users make sure they are not pushing their systems too far and that they are operating within the designated voltage and temperature specifications.

1 CPU-Z

CPU, Motherboard, RAM, GPU info, and more

This is always one of the first programs I install. It gives you detailed information about your system specifications. It will let you know exactly which CPU your PC has and even tells you things such as its max TDP, core voltage, core speed, and more. Of course, it also lets you know which motherboard, RAM, and GPU you're using and gives a bit of detail about all of them.

Using CPU-Z allows you to make sure your main components are running at their designated speeds and that there are no problems. While you can always check most of this info in your BIOS, some users are not comfortable doing so, and it is always nice to see the info when you're loaded into Windows.

Get started with your gaming rig

Of course, these are just some of the main programs you will want to get installed and use straight away. There are also many more programs that may be useful, depending on your needs. If you want to monitor your in-game FPS, you can use something like FRAPS or the NVIDIA FrameViewApp. It's also worth looking into a good VPN and to get started, you can check out our article on the best VPN providers in 2024.

Everyone is going to have different needs and wants when it comes to using their gaming PC. However, a lot of the programs mentioned in this article are a great place to start as they have multiple functions and can be used by almost anyone to enhance their gaming PC experience. These days, gaming PCs may be about the only PCs worth buying thanks to everything that they have to offer.