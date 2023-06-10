Apple’s WWDC 2023 was chock-full of announcements across the board for all existing Apple products and categories, and even some new ones (how about that Apple Vision Pro?) As an iPhone user who relies on my phone for day-to-day communication, productivity, entertainment, and just about everything else, I was particularly excited to hear about the new features that will be coming with iOS 17.

There’s no new hardware in that space yet, but I’m still quite content with my iPhone 14. Plus, since the new OS will work with the best iPhones going back a few generations, I’m preparing to update my phone once the OS is officially available in the fall. There are a lot of upcoming features that I’m excited about, but there are a few that I'll realistically use the most.

1 Live Voicemail

I’m one of those people who never answers my phone if I don’t recognize the number. I get so many scam calls that I’d prefer not to engage. If it’s important, the person will leave a message. I'll then check it right away and call them back if necessary. It saves me a lot of headaches, but it's a tedious process. Enter live voicemail.

This feature provides real-time voicemail transcriptions, so you can review it and pick up if it’s important or leave it and listen later. Maybe it’s my mother, and she was calling to say hello, or perhaps she’s asking for something she needs right away. In scenario one, I can call her back later. In the second, I could pick up, give her the details she needs, and get right back to work. Plus, any call identified as spam by the carrier will be automatically declined.

2 Catch up on messages

I have several ongoing group conversations in multiple messaging apps like Signal, WhatsApp, and Messages. While I would love to keep all the conversations going fluidly, sometimes I’m busy and don’t get back to the conversation for a few hours. When I see that tiny red circle indicating that I have missed 20+ messages, it’s a scramble to catch up.

A feature is coming to iOS 17 to make this easier. This catch-up arrow will show you exactly where you left off in a conversation, so you can begin reading from the last message. I suspect I’ll be using this feature way more than I think I will. Based on the fact that it was even created, many other iPhone users are likely in the same boat.

3 New ways to use AirDrop

Source: Apple

I use AirDrop between my phone and MacBook multiple times daily. If I’m out with friends or family, we’ll often snap photos and then ask one another to share for later. It’s super easy to do that on the fly with iOS 17 thanks to new capabilities with AirDrop.

Before, you can share files through AirDrop, but both phones had to have the feature turned on and have to press a button. Now, you can bring two iPhones together, or even an iPhone and an Apple Watch, and instantly share a photo, contact information, or another file that will instantly AirDrop to the device. NameDrop specifically will help two people share contact information with this gesture. You can even use this to listen to music, watch or movie, or play a game together. But I can see myself using this exclusively to share photos.

4 StandBy Mode

I tap my iPhone screen constantly when it’s charging or sitting beside me to check the time and notifications. StandBy effectively turns your iPhone into a clock display when it’s charging that will provide that information in a way that's easy to read. This makes it perfect for a nightstand or your desk.

Tap the screen like you normally would to wake it up, and you’ll see the most important details you need across the full screen, like the date and time. You can personalize the look and add your own favorite widgets, like weather, traffic, health data, and more.

I will likely use this feature while the phone is on my nightstand, but also while I prop my phone up beside me as I work. The larger type and focused information make it more pleasant and easily glanceable. Those who own the iPhone 14 Pro will also be able to enjoy StandBy Mode all the time thanks to the always-on display.

5 Screen Distance

I’m nearsighted and already need to wear glasses for distances. The condition is known as myopia, and Apple is delivering a new feature to help combat this. While it’s too late for me, there are measures I can take to (hopefully) prevent the issue from getting worse. Screen Distance is meant for young children who tend to hold their smartphones and tablets too close to their faces, but I want to try it out myself.

Screen Distance uses the iPhone’s (or iPad’s) True Depth camera to determine if you’re holding the phone too close to your face. If you are, it will encourage you to move it further away. The idea is to not only help reduce the risk of developing myopia but to also help reduce digital eyestrain, which adults can appreciate, too. Maybe I’m often holding my phone too close to my face and don’t even realize it. I’m curious to activate this feature and gain better insights into my usage habits.

6 Reminders Grocery Lists

Admittedly, I use a specific app for grocery shopping called Bring!, which is just one of the many iPhone apps that changed my life. But I’m always up for trying new things. I love that the Grocery List option in the Reminders app will now be updated to automatically group items into categories.

I like to shop from aisle to aisle, grabbing both what I know I need and what else might catch my eye. I’ll go through my list and glance up and down as I pass through each aisle to make sure I have gotten everything. Having the list grouped by category would make it much simpler. Start with produce, continue on to meats and poultry, dairy (and non-dairy alternatives), frozen section, pantry items, and so on. Given how frequently I buy groceries, and that I add items as needed on the fly, chances are I’ll be using it at least multiple times per week.

This is only the tip of the iceberg

These are just a few new features I predict I’ll be using most often with my iPhone once iOS 17 officially releases. They might not necessarily be the most exciting ones, but from a usability perspective, they’re among the most practical.

There’s plenty more coming to the iPhone across the board in health and wellness, usability, and personalization. There’s also even deeper integration with other Apple devices, including FaceTime on the Apple TV 4K, shared passwords and passkeys, and more. It has me, and other Apple fans, excited about the next big update.