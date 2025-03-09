Microsoft is famous for its groundbreaking products like Windows and Office, which set the standard and are preinstalled on the best laptops because of their capabilities. These and other Microsoft products, like the latest AI tools and Outlook, get all the attention, and it's easy to forget the ones that didn't do well for one reason or another.

The road to innovation is paved with products that didn't take off, and even huge companies like Microsoft have products that flopped and disappointed fans. Today, we're going down memory lane to discover the six Microsoft flops users hated the most.

6 Kin Phone

A warning to stay out of the phone business

Microsoft's Kin phones were launched in 2010 to provide a fun and low-cost option for younger users, but were plagued by difficulties from the start. Internal wrangling and changes within the design team meant that the phones received significant last-minute changes, delaying the release by months. When the Kin ONE and TWO finally dropped, buyers were underwhelmed by their mediocre performance and inability to download apps.

The long delay also caused issues with Microsoft's partner, Verizon, which mandated costly two-year contracts that didn't make sense considering the phones' target market. Microsoft pulled the Kin phones from the shelves after around two months of poor sales and ceased production. The company then relaunched the same phones under a rebranded name with updated software and lowered the prices. They failed as badly as the originals, and the Kin project was laid to rest by 2011.

5 Internet Explorer 6

How to lose a monopoly

Once upon a time, Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market and was the de facto choice for most users because it was bundled with Windows. At its peak in 2004, it held around 90% of the browser market but declined steadily due to Microsoft's complacency and the introduction of alternatives that preyed on its weaknesses. The browser was famous for its poor security and vulnerabilities, which Microsoft was slow to fix. Updates were equally sluggish, and the lack of innovation stifled Internet Explorer's speeds and upset users.

Internet Explorer's demise began with the release of Mozilla Firefox in 2004, and Google's Chrome, which dropped in 2008, was the nail in the coffin. These rivals were simpler, safer, and faster than Internet Explorer and left it in the dust with superior add-ons and page rendering. The transition to mobile computing occurred around this time, and Internet Explorer's failure to adapt from its desktop roots made it redundant in the smartphone era.

4 Clippy Office Assistant

An early attempt at a virtual assistant