Key Takeaways Working online is no longer a novelty - it's the norm in 202

Embrace tools like Unsplash, Pexels, and Grammarly for seamless productivity.

Canva and Wix/WordPress are key for image creation and website development. These user-friendly tools are essential for content creators.

Google Workspace offers a free suite of office tools for collaboration. Sync with Google Drive and streamline your work effortlessly.

Working online has moved from being a far-fetched concept to being a common work setting now in 2024. More and more people are working remotely, and even more people are making the jump to hybrid work. If you are planning to work online though, you may need to learn how to use a slew of new programs.

6 Unsplash & Pexels

Royalty-free images and videos

If you are a writer, blogger, editor, or YouTube creator, you have most likely heard of these two sites. Unsplash and Pexels are both platforms that offer user-submitted royalty-free images and videos. This can be very useful if you need images for an article that you're writing or need images for projects or presentations for your team.

There are pro versions of both of these tools, but in all honesty, there are very few images locked behind the premium versions. Both of these platforms contain thousands, if not, hundreds of thousands of images that you can search for by theme and use as you need. Just remember to credit these amazing contributors in your work.

5 Grammarly & LanguageTool

For grammar checking and auto-correcting

Grammarly and LanguageTool both do the same thing but for different people. Grammarly is one of the best grammar-checking and autocorrection tools available. You can overlay the program to review your documents and correct punctuation, sentence structure, and spelling mistakes. This isn't all though, as Grammarly can also correct your tone of voice, make suggestions about your writing, and check your text or other texts for plagiarism. You can use Grammarly on your web browser, or you can download an extension of it so that it will work on all text on your PC.

LanguageTool is far less popular than Grammarly, but there is one place where the program truly shines and that is working with other languages. While Grammarly is amazing at analyzing English text, LanguageTool has more versatility when using autocorrect and writing assistance in multiple languages. These tools may seem less flashy than some of the others here, but they're sure to save you a bunch of time and mistakes.

4 ChatGPT

For AI generation

The biggest AI chatbots that brought AI into the spotlight are ChatGPT and Dall-E. These two are AI tools that you can use to generate text and images. They used to be two separate tools but have since been bundled together.

ChatGPT will help you by generating text for social media captions, compiling lists of information for you, and providing other functional support based on your queries. Dall-E can be used to create AI art or images that are royalty-free. The software is also able to answer questions and can be a great tool for brainstorming or outlining a project.

3 Canva

For image creation and editing

Canva is another multi-faceted tool that can be used in multiple ways. From simple things like being able to crop a photo or change an image's aspect ratio, to being able to remove the background of an image or extracting elements and text from a PDF.

Canva can be used for an array of tasks, and you will probably find a reason to use it at some point in the future. This tool is great for editing photos and videos, creating documents and presentations, as well as making content for websites and social media platforms.

2 Wix & WordPress

For website development

Whether you are a web developer, a freelancer, or any type of content creator, you will very likely need one of these sites along the way. While professional web developers will probably use more advanced tools, either of these programs would be a great stepping stone towards web development, and they offer a great free alternative to paying for an expensive website.

If you are not interested in web development but are a content creator or artist, you can still use these tools to create a personal or business website with a portfolio of your work. Having your own website in 2024 is more important than ever before, and these two online tools make creating a website straightforward with beautiful templates and themes to help you get started.

If you really don't want to make your own website, you can just answer a few questions and these two programs will generate a website for you where you can just fill in your information. Otherwise, if you're not worried about paying for it, you could hire a professional web developer on the Wix or WordPress platform. However, rest assured that Wix is especially intuitive, with a simple WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) site design approach.

1 Google Workspace

For all your office needs

While Microsoft Office may have cemented itself as the office suite application on most PCs and laptops, Google has carved out a niche in the market for itself with its own set of similar online tools. The Google office suite is a collection of online programs developed by Google, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

These online programs all sync to your Google Drive and are compatible with other Google applications, like Google Tasks, Gmail, Google Calendar, etc. The combination of all these online programs together provides a great office environment for any content creator to plan out their prospects, as well as create, share, and collaborate on their work.

The best part of it is that you can use all these applications for free and all you need to do to access them is have or make a Google account. You get 15GB of free space on your Google Drive, which should last you a very long time if you are only using it for documents.

If you haven't done so already, go ahead and get all of these online tools bookmarked on your internet browser.