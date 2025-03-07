If there’s anything we’ve learned over the years, it's that PC component manufacturers aren’t afraid to take a few risks with design. Not all products need to be mass-produced for a wide buying demographic. Sometimes making something a bit strange can pay dividends for brand recognition, even if nobody buys it. I appreciate it when brands put out some wacky stuff, and these 6 products are a perfect example of strange product design.

5 CyberPowerPC Fang Battle Box

For all your LANing needs