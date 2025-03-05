There are two kinds of PC hardware consumers out there: those who are willing to camp out for releases, and those who aren’t. In the history of this great hobby of ours, we’ve seen a lot of components come and go, some of which revolutionized the way we experience our work and play, and others we wish we could forget about. The former sometimes results in extreme demand, especially in this age of social media-driven hype trains. Not everything on this list required an overnight stay outside a big box store, but these are the 6 PC components that everyone and their mother would’ve pitched a tent for.

6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

NVIDIA releases a monster

Honestly, there isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said already regarding the GTX 1080 Ti. NVIDIA might’ve underestimated what this card was capable of when they released it in early 2017. On launch, it gave Titan X-like performance to the mainstream and was $500 cheaper to boot. $700 for a flagship GPU from the Green Team is almost unheard of these days, but back in 2017, even with AMD’s promises in Vega, it was very clearly a bargain.

The Founders Edition card was good, but the partner models really pushed this thing to its limit, and despite new graphics tech like ray tracing, the 1080 Ti kept up in raster a lot longer than anyone expected. NVIDIA stepped on the toes of its own product line by releasing such an awesome card, nearly nullifying the 1080 and making the 2080 look like a pretty poor value proposition. Myself and many other enthusiasts would’ve gladly pitched a tent for a chance to buy what was essentially a binned-down Titan X.

5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

A GOAT contender that came out of nowhere

When AMD announced their 3D V-Cache technology at Computex in 2021, nobody really knew just how effective it was going to be. It was easy to have reserved expectations, as AMD was still on Zen 3 at this point. How much improvement could we really see without the jump to a new architecture? With clock speeds slower than the 5800X, but a price tag $100 steeper, what’s the point?

We quickly learned that this really was the wonder-chip AMD was claiming it was. Its ability to be dropped into any AM4 motherboard, combined with an exceptional ability to push framerates out in CPU-bound games, is what makes this processor one of the GOATs. It wouldn’t face the stocking issues that would be seen later with the 9800X3D, but it was a sign that AMD was cooking with gas when they developed 3D V-Cache. Intel could just barely keep up with raw performance numbers, but they simply couldn't match the efficiency of the X3D chips.

4 Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600

When you thought it couldn’t get any better with dual-core CPUs, Intel released the QX6700 in 2007, a quad-core chip for an eye-watering $1000 price tag. It was very clear that the target market for such an expensive chip was small, so when Intel launched the Q6600 a few months later for almost half the price, that was the true moment that quad-core CPUs hit the mainstream.

When this chip launched, it was clearly impressive, but the biggest limiting factor was the software that ran on it. Nobody was really ready to take advantage of 4 cores, so on release, it was nearly able to be matched by Core 2 Duo CPUs with a slight overclock. As time went on and more applications took advantage of the extra performance headroom, it was clear that this CPU was going to stick around for a very long time. Today, many enthusiasts look back on the Q6600 very fondly, and rightfully so.

3 Intel Core i5-2500k

Intel outdo themselves once more