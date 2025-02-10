I stumbled upon the debugging and emulation site problemkaputt.de when I was researching the history of the rare Game Wizard cheat device. This site is packed with nearly a thousand pages of technical details on how the SNES functioned. As I browsed through the debugging data, it reminded me of the Wild West era of disk copiers and ROM trading culture in the 1990s. Back then, floppy disks filled with game backups, hex editors modifying ROMs, and RAM-based cheat codes were all part of the underground gaming scene.

It was an era where hardware limitations were treated as challenges, not restrictions. Gamers who wanted to play imported titles, modify their favorite games, or store their cartridges digitally had to rely on bootleg hardware, game enhancers, and homemade modifications. Cheat devices and disk copiers blurred the line between accessibility and piracy. As I continued reading through problemkaputt.de’s website, I noticed surprising connections between a lot of these devices—Just a few foreign manufacturers really dominated the market.

That led me to compile this list of six fascinating retro gaming add-on categories and some of their most well known examples. Whether they were used for preserving games, modifying them, or breaking region locks, they left a lasting impact on gaming history. And in many ways, they paved the way for modern homebrew, emulator innovations, game preservation, and the vast catalog of ROMs we have access to today.

Related How a paperclip helped to defeat the Nintendo Switch's security If you have one of the original Nintendo Switch consoles, you can hack it... with merely a paperclip.

6 The rise of ROM-based disk copiers

Preserving, backing up, and tweaking game data