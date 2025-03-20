Launched by Valve in 2003, Steam has grown into the largest digital game distribution platform, bolstering a massive library, robust community features, and an unparalleled user experience. While competitors like Epic Games have strongly emerged over the years, none have managed to dethrone Steam as the go-to choice for PC gamers worldwide.

Epic, particularly, strategizes to take a big slice of the digital distribution scene in the future through strategies like slashing their distribution shares and offering free games occasionally. However, I’d argue they’ve neglected the elephant in the room, which made Steam what it is today: great service. So, here’s a list of reasons why Steam is the best PC gaming platform.

Related 8 Steam settings you need to change immediately If you're looking for ways to improve your experience on Steam, then you definitely need to turn on these settings

6 Workshop and modding

Integrated, accessible, convenient

Modding has been an integral part of PC gaming for decades. Whereas it’s extremely hard to access and alter game files on game consoles, it’s not hard for dedicated gamers to insert CJ into the Silent Hill 2 Remake. With Steam, mods received the treatment they truly deserve by being ever so accessible.

The Steam Workshop allows you to browse a library of mods curated by each game’s community. Installing mods manually by adding or replacing game files highly risks incompatibility between the mod and the game’s versions. So, for non-Steam games, the way it’s usually done is by downloading a hundred files each time the game’s updated. Steam allows you to enable or disable mods from the workshop until the mod creator updates it, then the mod is updated automatically. This was my biggest gripe with having Cities: Skylines on Epic Games: mod-support is non-existent.

5 Community interaction

Forums, user reviews, etc