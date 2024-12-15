KVM switches (an abbreviation of keyboard, video, mouse switch) have been around for years in one form or another, allowing you to connect multiple devices to a tidy little box on your desk, and seamlessly move between PCs while your monitor(s), mouse, and keyboard come along with you. It is a time-saving productivity tool for anyone who uses multiple PCs, and can work with everything from Thunderbolt docks to your desktop. KVMs are also cheap, widely available, and can come with a range of features for every price point, including some that support up to 4K 120Hz across multiple monitors and even Thunderbolt connectivity. A KVM is essential to add to your setup if you use multiple machines (or a laptop docking station alongside a desktop machine), and here in no particular order are the reasons why.

6 KVMs are convenient

No more faffing around with cables under the desk

One of the best and most obvious reasons for using a KVM is convenience. Being able to bring multiple PCs (or a laptop and PC) to your setup, sit down, then simply get started within seconds is a huge advantage, whatever you do on your PC. Whether you're a gamer, professional, or just a casual user, being able to be set up and start working or gaming within seconds instead of minutes will not only change how you use your PC, but could also change the type of tasks you use it for. We've all been in a situation where we've got another device or machine that's probably more suited to the task at hand, but isn't necessarily as accessible or easy to get started on as the device we're currently using, so we push through on an inferior setup. A KVM can change that, and bring true convenience to your setup at a minimal cost.

5 KVMs help save desk space

Keep your desktop clean and tidy with a KVM

Source: Asus

If you're a fan of aesthetic desk setups, battlestations, or even just a clean and tidy house, KVMs can help you out massively. By keeping multiple docking stations and peripherals off your desk, they save you valuable space and can help you avoid clutter. Having multiple sets of wireless mice, keyboards, or other peripherals like game controllers, webcams, and even hard drives can be a nightmare - one that a KVM can quickly and easily solve. Before installing a KVM, I was keeping two mouse and keyboard sets on my desk, adding clutter and reducing my space for completing tasks. One quick addition of a KVM solved this problem entirely.

4 KVMs can improve your workflow efficiency

You might find yourself using your setup in ways you didn't previously appreciate

Another unexpected benefit of KVMs is that they can change and improve your workflow. By making it easy to change between devices, the friction added by a device switch is reduced, making it far easier to use the right machine for the job. For example, I previously used Windows extensively on my desktop, but often found myself with a more technical or work-oriented task that required a Unix/Linux command line where macOS or Linux would've been more appropriate. By adding a KVM, I've made switching to a second machine far quicker and easier, allowing myself to more regularly use the correct tool for the job. Combine this with other systems that can help reduce friction between devices, like your own Nextcloud instance or NAS, and you can quickly make much more efficient use of all your devices for the tasks they excel at.

Related A monitor with a KVM switch was exactly what my dual PC setup needed If you use two PCs as part of the same desk setup, a KVM switch could be the way to simplify your workstation.

3 KVMs improve your cable management

Keep ugly cables out of the way, with no need to constantly alternate plugs

One of my favorite benefits of using a KVM is the reduced need for cables on your desk. Simply put, adding a KVM can reduce the number of cables connected to your devices by up to half. Not needing two sets of cables for each monitor, peripheral, or device can hugely declutter your desk, and make it far easier to add and remove cables as needed. By not having the vast array of cables you'd normally need for a two-machine setup, the process of both tidying up and modifying your setup becomes much easier. Unfortunately, you probably won't be able to save on power outlets (and might even need to add one for some KVMs), but the ease of adding or removing a device without the cable clutter is worth it.

2 KVMs reduce wear on your devices

Give your monitor's ports a break from constantly plugging and unplugging cables

Another often overlooked benefit of a KVM is the reduced wear on your device ports, especially if you're regularly unplugging and plugging cables into your monitor or PCs. All ports are designed with a lifespan, usually measured in insertions, and some are far longer than others. Some notable ports with very poor lifespans are things like micro-USB or SATA, both of which are rated for a relatively low number of insertions. DisplayPort also has a relatively low rating and isn't suitable for constant connections and disconnections - you may have noticed this if you've had a cable or DisplayPort port die on you before.

Non-functional ports are a primary reason why monitors become inoperable, so removing this wear and tear and shifting it to your KVM is good for both your devices and your sanity.

1 Easy external device integration

Keep a single webcam or microphone setup between devices

If, like me, you've got a lot of external peripherals connected to your PC, having a KVM can be a godsend. Being able to join a call with my proper microphone and webcam setup from any device has hugely simplified my workflow. Another simplification has come from having only a single point to plug in devices like dongles and external drives, rather than transferring them manually. It has also made my setup more professional and consistent, since I can use the same background and audio gear for every call that I attend.

A KVM is a huge (and affordable) upgrade

Having a KVM is a massive upgrade, and one that seems a bit of a no-brainer. They're generally extremely affordable unless you're running multiple high resolution, high refresh rate monitors. They are the ultimate convenience. There are some potential nuances to be aware of - some devices don't like being disconnected and connected from USB constantly (my audio interface experiences this), and you'll want to ensure that your monitors are supported at their full resolution and refresh rate on both devices, but this is usually obvious in the branding.

If you're struggling with your multi-PC setup, or just looking to take your station to the next level, then definitely check into adding a KVM to your setup.