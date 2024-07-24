Key Takeaways Security risks in cloud storage are a real concern; not all providers offer advanced security features.

Privacy is another issue; you are trusting third parties with full control of your stored data.

Dependency on internet access for cloud services can become frustrating and challenging during outages.

Cloud providers are an essential service, and they provide us with comfort in knowing that our data is safe and secure in an off-site location away from us, while also providing a huge amount of storage without needing to take up space in your own home. However, it has arguably gotten to the point where we're too reliant on cloud storage, and there are a few reasons why.

Related Best cloud storage services in 2024 There's no shortage of cloud service providers in the computing world, but here are the ones I recommend checking out in 2023.

5 There are security risks when it comes to cloud storage

Security is incredibly important

When you store information in the cloud, that inherently means you're handing over control of your data to a third party and trusting them to hold onto it safely. That means any vulnerabilities, any misconfiguration, or even any rogue employee could potentially make off with your data. Any cloud service can be made a target, and if an attempted breach is successful, the consequences could be severe.

Not all cloud providers offer the same level of security, either. Some may lack advanced security features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits, and users should be careful about which companies they choose if they opt to rely on cloud services. Some may lack advanced security features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits.

4 There are privacy concerns too

You're trusting your data is stored correctly

Image Credit: Proton

Privacy is another significant issue with cloud storage. When data is stored on third-party servers, you're handing full control of that data to the provider. What are they doing with it? Are they sharing it? Is the data being scanned for targeted advertising? Even if disclosed in the terms of service, that can still feel intrusive. Additionally, there are concerns about data being shared with government entities or other third parties without the user’s explicit consent.

To complicate matters further, privacy laws across jurisdictions can greatly differ. When your data is stored in a cloud server located in a different country from you, it might be subject to that country’s laws, which may not value the data's privacy to the same extent that you may. Sometimes, it may not even be clear where in the world your data is being stored.

3 There can be downtime

While it's practically 24/7, you may someday not have access to your files when you need them

Cloud storage services are not immune to outages and downtime, though they're admittedly very rare. Major cloud providers have experienced significant service disruptions in the past, and that includes full Google accounts losing access to some files. During full service outages, users have reported being unable to access their files. If you're relying on cloud storage for your business, that can especially be a problem.

On top of that, natural disasters, cyberattacks, or other unforeseen events can cause extended outages, limiting your access to your data. While it's unlikely to happen, it certainly can happen that you lose access to your data for a period of time due to something entirely outside of your control.

2 You're handing over control of your data

It's still your data, but it's someone else's, too

Close

One of the biggest trade-offs of using cloud storage is the loss of control of your data. When you store your data locally, you have complete control over access, backups, and security protocols. In contrast, cloud storage providers end up taking a significant amount of this control. Users must be able to trust that the provider will manage and protect their data according to agreed the agreed terms of service. However, changes in terms of service, policy shifts, or even company buyouts can affect how data is managed and accessed.

While users technically own their data, storing it on a third-party server means they must comply with the provider’s terms and conditions. Depending on what those provider's terms are, you may be handing more control over of your files than you realize. If you want more control over your images or videos, you can set up something like Nextcloud on a NAS and PhotoPrism.

1 Dependency on the internet

Makes sense, but can be frustrating

Cloud services inherently require you to have an internet connection to use them. In areas with poor connectivity or during internet outages, accessing important data stored in the cloud can become challenging or impossible. This dependency means that any issues you may have with your internet service provider, such as bandwidth throttling or network failures, may directly impact your ability to access your data.

On top fo that, transferring large files to and from the cloud can be time-consuming and frustrating with slow internet speeds. It's not usually a problem, but it can happen that you become overly reliant on cloud services and then realize you don't have the internet connection to properly sustain it.

We're dependent on cloud providers

At this stage, we're hugely dependent on cloud providers for a lot of things. From making sure our phones back up their settings to hanging onto our most important photos, cloud providers are the backbone of our digital lifestyles. That's not inherently a problem, but when we overly rely on them without realizing how dangerous that can be, you run the risk of getting burned in the future.