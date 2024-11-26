Maybe you have decided to build a great setup for audio production or just need something to record and edit something quickly. As soon as you begin any journey with audio editing, one name will probably come up right away and that's Audacity.

This multi-platform, open source, and free audio creation tool has been knocking about for over twenty years. We recently looked at audio creation tools, and this came as one of our top picks, so let’s take a deeper look at what makes this a great choice even today.

6 Audio support

Import and export every major sound format

When it comes to working with audio file formats, Audacity supports just about every major format you can think of. You’ll be able to record or work with lossless audio and easily be able to edit and export to a variety of alternative lossless or lossy formats.

The options for dealing with file formats are extensive. The basics are covered in the form of FLAC, WAV, MP3, and WMA, but you can import and export almost anything. Need to output an audio file to use on your 1990s Amiga? No problem. It covers your IFF file needs too!

5 Real-time effects

Quickly assess how effects will change the sound of your audio

Included with the core package you’ll also get access to seven real-time audio effects you can add to your audio. These core effects are a decent starting place for testing out and adding a professional touch to your audio.

Each of these built-in effects can be switched off and on dynamically and each edited during playback. Each effect here gets its own window where you can adjust its parameters live and play about until you get the result you need. For those who are looking to try out a few essential effects on podcast or live performance, these core real-time effects should help give you an idea of what can be done.

4 Built-in effects

The core effects provide an excellent foundation for audio editing

As well as being able to audition and play around with effects in real-time, you’ll want to be able to apply these to the final audio for export. The applicable effects available in Audacity are organized into around ten groups. Each of those groups holds a number of useful tools to apply to your audio.

The core effects represent more than a good showing for essential audio editing. Noise reduction, compression, EQ, filters, and more should easily provide basic users and more advanced users with more than enough to work with.

3 Lightweight cross-platform heavyweight

Audacity is simple and quick at getting core actions completed