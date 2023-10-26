Antivirus software suites like Norton and McAfee have become household names at this point. A lot of hardware manufacturers like Dell and HP receive payment from companies like Norton to pre-install trial versions of their antivirus software onto these new computers. From there, most people end up subscribing to antivirus software that they probably don’t need.

Don’t misunderstand: Some form of protection is better than nothing. Cyberattacks are more sophisticated than ever, so it’s natural to fear those threats and subscribe to antivirus software. But, considering how built-in security has improved in Windows and Mac, antivirus software might not be worth the extra cost.

1 Modern operating systems have built-in protection

Microsoft Defender is a free antivirus program built into Windows, offering features like Smart App Control and protection against vulnerable drivers. If Windows detects any suspicious activity, it will alert you and quickly start working to eliminate the problem. It will also let you know when you’re downloading something that might risk your security.

If you use a Mac as your daily driver, you don’t need to worry much about antivirus software either. All Macs have sophisticated runtime protections that keep your system safe from malware. Apple’s computers also feature advanced antivirus software built into their OS to alert you of any suspicious apps.

If you mainly install apps from the Mac App Store, you have even less to worry about. Apple carefully reviews every app before it goes live on their store, so there’s little to no chance of downloading something malicious.

2 Antivirus software can get expensive

Third-party antivirus software suites have most of the features that you’d find built into your system, and a lot more. It sounds good on paper, but if Microsoft’s and Apple’s built-in protection works well, is it worth paying for antivirus software over those built-in tools? To put it shortly, no.

Like most digital services, antivirus programs have also shifted to a subscription model. This means you can end up paying anywhere from $50-$100 per year, or even more. Sure, it doesn’t sound like a lot when you look at it from a per-month basis, but it's an unnecessary cost to owning and using a computer.

A survey by Security.org estimates that 33 million households pay for antivirus software. We reckon that a lot of people aren’t even aware of all the features their antivirus software offers, so they’re not even using it properly. Now, even if you do use all the features, that in itself is another problem.

3 Most antivirus programs offer unnecessary features

A lot of antivirus companies offer features beyond basic malware protection to sweeten the deal. Most of these programs often feature stuff like cloud backup, a password manager, and even a VPN. Some even offer “dark web monitoring,” promising to monitor the dark web to ensure your personal information isn’t floating around online.

All that sounds great, but features like dark web monitoring don’t really work that well. Sure, your antivirus software might be able to alert you that your information has leaked, but it can’t remove it or do anything about it.

As for the features that are actually useful, you can often just get them for free or cheaper elsewhere. Need cloud storage? Try cloud storage services like Google Drive or iCloud. Want a way to manage your passwords? You can use Bitwarden for free. We don’t even need to mention all the VPN services out there that are incredibly cheap.

4 Antivirus software can get intrusive

There’s always been a popular myth that antivirus software slows down your computer, and there’s some truth to it. While modern Windows PCs and Macs are powerful enough to remain unaffected by the minimal performance hit, it’s still an unnecessary performance hit nonetheless.

The more concerning aspect is how intrusive these programs can be at times. For example, your antivirus software might block security features in other apps, distract you with unnecessary pop-ups and reminders, or even install browser extensions without properly asking for your consent. It can get exhausting to keep up with all this, and you’re much better off just relying on your operating system’s built-in tools without having to worry about any of this stuff.

5 These programs aren’t all that safe

Let’s say you understand the troubles involved with paying for antivirus software, but still appreciate some of the features. So, why not try one of the many free alternatives out there? You get all the protection you need and don’t end up paying a single cent. Unfortunately, there’s always a catch involved with “free” software.

Companies need to monetize their app somehow, even if it’s available for free. They might do this by collecting your private browsing data or stealing your personal information to sell to advertisers. Sure, there are a couple of great open-source alternatives, but the majority of free antivirus programs are a privacy concern more than anything.

6 Viruses aren’t even the biggest risks these days

Antivirus software has been around for decades, so hackers and scammers already know that it’s not worth brute-forcing their way into your system. As long as you don’t download sketchy files from a Russian website at 3 a.m., you don’t need to worry about accidentally installing malware on your system.

The bigger concern is with social engineering attacks like phishing. Today’s hackers don’t need access to your system files, they can just target your login credentials for your email, social media, and bank accounts. Most antivirus programs can’t protect you against those attacks, so you’ll have to rely on unique password phrases and two-factor authentication.

Is third-party antivirus software really that bad?

Let’s make one thing clear: We’re not advocating against antivirus software, we’re advocating against how people expect them to save them from any type of cyberattack. If you have a system that’s provided by your employer or school, and it has antivirus software on it, it’s there for a reason. Organizations often have different system-wide security needs, and the risk of threat might be higher compared to personal computers or laptops.

However, for the average person using their Windows or Mac system at home, investing in antivirus software for personal use is unnecessary. It’s expensive, a lot of the features are nothing more than gimmicks, and most of the “added” protection isn’t that great in the first place. You’re much better off keeping your system updated, relying on the built-in tools, and being more diligent about your online security and privacy.