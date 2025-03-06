Most people use the built-in File Explorer app on their Windows 11 laptops because it's user-friendly and gets the job done. However, it has many limitations, and some third-party alternatives have more features and make navigating and organizing your files easier.

Q-Dir is an excellent free file explorer app that's worth trying if you want to work faster and more efficiently. It has a simple interface that anyone can learn to use, and its multi-window interface lets you copy and organize your files in different locations simultaneously. If you aren't using Q-Dir to manage your files, here are six reasons why you should.

6 Multi-Window Interface

Browse four Windows at the same time