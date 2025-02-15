Netbooks were all the rage around 2010, and some believed they were the future of mobile computing. The netbook trend began in 2007 with the release of the Asus Eee PC, which ran on Linux and featured a seven-inch display. Soon, other brands like Dell and Acer were on the bandwagon, selling models with the older Windows XP and scaled-down Windows 7, called the Starter Edition.

Fast-forward just a few years to 2012, and netbooks were out of production for good. Looking back, it's easy to see why they were never the best laptops and died out because of these six reasons.

6 Poor performance

They couldn't handle demanding tasks

Netbooks were designed for internet access and offered limited processing power to handle other tasks. Asus's first netbook used an anemic Celeron CPU with 512MB of RAM and a 4GB SSD. Models to follow often used the equally weak Intel Atom CPU with up to 2GB of RAM and just 64GB of internal storage. Also, features considered standard on regular laptops, like disk drives and webcams, were left out to accommodate the small form factor.

Software limitations also affected performance. Earlier netbooks used Linux as their OS because of its low system requirements, but the tradeoff was a lack of compatibility with many popular apps. Later models used the outdated Windows XP and, eventually, moved to the Windows 7 Starter Edition, which offered lower capabilities and fewer features to run on feeble hardware. These factors ensured that netbooks were fine for the basics like browsing, checking emails, and maybe watching videos, but couldn't run more demanding software.

5 Uncomfortable to use

Cramped screens and keyboards

Nobody enjoys squinting at a cramped screen when working under pressure to meet deadlines. Netbooks, which usually had displays between seven and twelve inches, with most hovering around the 10.1-inch mark, provided that uncomfortable experience. These displays often had a low resolution of around 1024 x 600, resulting in blurred or pixelated images that couldn't compete with larger rivals.

The typing experience wasn't much better, and most people hated the cramped netbook keyboards that were barely usable. They may have been fine for typing web addresses or short emails, but anything longer would take forever and hurt your wrists. Sure, you could add an external keyboard, but it would be bigger than the netbook and defeat the point of owning it.

4 Smartphones

Eclipsed by newer technology

Netbooks arrived at the cusp of the smartphone revolution and were left behind by smaller, more user-friendly devices that could fulfill their functions. To put things into perspective, the first netbooks arrived in 2007 and experienced massive growth until 2012. This coincides with Apple's first iPhone launch in 2007 which changed the game with its touchscreen and computing power.

By 2012, more users had switched to smartphones, and the need for netbooks had declined drastically. Everyone needed a phone, and it made more sense to have one with smart capabilities which could fit in your pocket, rather than spend more money on another clunky device mainly for browsing.

3 Low profits for manufacturers

No money, no incentive

Profit drives innovation, and manufacturers had little incentive to continue making netbooks because of their low margins. Netbooks typically cost around $300 for entry-level models with smaller screens and all-plastic construction. They often reached up to $500 with improved construction and performance. These low prices didn't give manufacturers much leeway, making netbooks a cutthroat business with few rewards.

Software licensing didn't help matters and further ate into profits. As netbooks became more popular, they moved from Linux to Windows, which added more to the device's cost because OEMS needed to pay a cut to Microsoft. Many manufacturers also realized that netbooks were eating into the sales of bigger and more profitable laptops and were happy to pull the plug to make users upgrade.

2 Tablets

A better alternative comes along

Potential netbook buyers hesitant about switching to touchscreens were convinced to change their minds when tablets emerged. Apple's first iPad, released in 2010 during the height of the netbook trend, arguably killed the netbook with an all-around better device. The iPad was a truly mobile device with a slimmer design, an innovative touchscreen, and a longer battery life than most netbooks.

Performance wasn't comparable because the iPad had no lengthy startup time and offered stunning visuals from its 9.7-inch display. The iPad also provided a premium feel and experience which was lacking from most netbooks. It always felt like a compromise to get things done on them. Samsung's Galaxy Tab, released later in 2010, provided a worthy alternative to the iPad and helped dig the netbook's grave with better performance in a smaller size.

1 Chromebooks

Performs the same tasks better