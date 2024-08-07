Although it's quite easy to get started with a pre-built NAS, or Network Attached Storage device, there are more aspects to consider if you plan to use your NAS with one of the best Macs. It's true that macOS is great at many things, but NAS versatility isn't one of them, especially compared to Windows 11. To have the best experience using a NAS with your Mac, you'll need to pick the right hardware, use the right sharing protocols, and make the most of the macOS Finder. If you make any of these choices wrong along the way, it could lead to painful troubleshooting and a complicated time.

I've been using the Ugreen NASync DXP480T with my Mac for a few months, and the all-flash NAS plays nicely with macOS with the right tweaks. These six tips and tricks will help you start your NAS journey on macOS, and it could change your life. It starts with choosing the right hardware, and oddly enough, upgrading Apple's official Time Capsule might be the best option. Let's dive in.

6 Add folders to the favorites tab in Finder

Make it quicker and easier to find the things you need most often

After you've properly synced your NAS with the macOS Finder (more on that process later), your computer views folders stored within your NAS like any others throughout your system. As such, you're able to pin folders to the Favorites tab in the Finder sidebar. By default, your NAS will appear under the Locations tab in the Finder sidebar, after you've connected to the server. You won't want to manually click through your NAS file system every time you want to access your most commonly used folders, though. That's why you should drag them to the Favorites tab, and they'll be accessible straight from the sidebar anytime your Mac is connected to your server.

5 Buy a Time Capsule and upgrade it

These can hold up to 12TB drives, are known to work with macOS, and are dirt cheap

A little-known hack that can get you an outstanding macOS NAS on a budget is to pick up a Time Capsule. You might not know this, but Apple made a series of AirPort routers back in the day. AirPort Time Capsule models had a built-in hard drive for backups with Time Machine, hence the name. However, these Time Capsule routers were effectively NAS devices, and could be used as such. You can find these old Time Capsule models for around $50 on eBay, and after a hard drive swap, they are a fantastic way to get basic NAS functionality on macOS.

You should avoid the 2009 version of the Time Capsule, but models A1409, A1302, and A1254 can all accept hard drive upgrades. The process is fairly simple, especially if you're familiar with working on computers. The payoff can be massive — some users have managed to squeeze up to 12TB drives in Time Capsule hardware, ending up with an excellent NAS for macOS without breaking the bank.

4 Disable multiple connections from the same IP address

Changing this tiny setting can prevent issues when using a NAS with macOS

If your NAS has a setting called disable multiple connections from the same IP address, you may want to disable it. For example, this is an option that Synology offers on its NAS devices. Some users might daily drive their NAS with macOS for years without changing this setting and have zero problems. However, people who particularly use automountd, auto_master, or autof might find that these tools open duplicate connections to your NAS. This redundancy could cause folders to disappear, which is sure to cause headaches and frustration for the user. It's avoidable by tweaking this setting, so you should consider charging it.

3 Find a NAS that has Time Machine support

Better yet, pick a NAS that has an official macOS app

Time Machine is the computer backup software built right into macOS, so you'll probably want to consider a NAS device that supports it. In theory, just about any external storage device can be used with Time Machine. However, a NAS that supports Time Machine over SMB by default will be preferred. Synology NAS hardware officially supports Time Machine, and that makes it an excellent option. Synology is already one of the biggest names in the product category, and great macOS support might be enough to tip the scale in its favor when making your purchase decision.

At the very least, pick a NAS that has a macOS app. QNAP, Synology, ASUSTOR, and TerraMaster are just a few NAS brands that offer an official macOS desktop app, and that can really come in handy for beginners. Specifically, a native app can make it easy to connect to the NAS for the first time and find its IP address. From there, users can easily connect their NAS straight to the macOS Finder.

2 Use SMB over AFP

Apple is only actively supporting SMB, so that's what you'll want to use

When connecting a NAS to your Mac, there are two connection protocols to choose from: SMB and AFP. The AFP sharing protocol was designed by Apple and is intended specifically for Mac users, which leads many to believe that it's the better option. However, you should only use AFP if you're using Apple NAS hardware, like a Time Capsule. For everything else, the SMB protocol should be used with third-party hardware, and that's what Apple officially recommends in a support document:

You can use Time Machine with an AirPort Time Capsule, with a network-attached storage (NAS) device that supports Time Machine over SMB, or AFP, or with an external storage device connected directly to your Mac (such as a USB or Thunderbolt drive). If a disk has partitions, you can use one of the partitions for your backup disk. If given the choice between SMB and AFP, use SMB to back up to your external backup disk.

What might've been a tricky choice is made simple by Apple's deprecation of AFP. There's no question that SMB is the way to go when connecting to your NAS, so be sure to use that sharing protocol when you start a Time Machine backup or access files via the Finder.

1 Connect to the NAS with Finder

After this is done, you'll see your NAS in the macOS Finder natively

Finally, and most importantly, you should make sure you connect to your NAS directly through the macOS Finder. There are numerous ways to interact with a NAS, and two of the most straightforward ones are via your browser or a desktop app. If you want the most streamlined experience, ditch the official desktop supported by your NAS and connect to the server with the macOS Finder. Here's how:

Open Finder. Click Go > Connect to Server in the menu bar. Enter the path to the server you want to connect to, which you can find within your router's configuration portal. It should start with afp:// or smb://, followed by an IP address. Select Connect, then enter your login details if necessary.

After that, your NAS will be accessible from the Locations tab in the sidebar of the Finder app. This will make it easier to access your files and folders, and as we mentioned earlier, they can be pinned to the Finder sidebar individually. One thing to note is that your NAS will disappear from the sidebar if either it or your computer is restarted. To avoid this, consider setting up your NAS to be manually mounted at startup. This won't be much of an issue for most desktop users who keep their computers running for a while, but it is something to keep in mind.

I've found that accessing my NAS through the macOS Finder sidebar makes it feel like it's a part of my Mac. While I could use the default app that came with my NAS, it's another app I need to use separately. You're already familiar with the macOS Finder, its file system, and its user-interface, so why not use it to interact with your NAS all the time?

Should you use a NAS with a Mac?

If you need more space, or want to share files across multiple devices on your network, a NAS is absolutely worth buying. You can use it with a Mac, especially if you take advantage of these tips and tricks. By connecting the macOS Finder straight to your NAS hardware, it'll feel like the extra space is right inside your computer. If you're really feeling adventurous, you can even use your Mac as the NAS itself. Either way, don't let a few hiccups with macOS stop you from getting started with a NAS.