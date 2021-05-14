6 top audio and music making apps — now with up to 93% off

For anyone who truly loves music, good audio apps are worth the investment. Whether you prefer Bach or The Beatles, these apps at the XDA Developers Depot will enhance your listening experience and help you make your own tunes — now with up to 93% off subscriptions.

Spotify Music Converter for Mac

Hate the restrictions on offline listening with Spotify? This Mac app allows you to save songs without DRM, and convert the audio to any file type. It works on free and Premium accounts, with full metadata and original quality.

ChordIQ Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Rated at 4.5 stars on the Play Store, this brilliant mobile app teaches you music theory through fun mini-games. You also learn how to recognize notes and chords by ear, improve your instrumental playing skills, and hone your singing voice!

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription

An App Store Editors Choice with 4.5 stars, Skoove helps aspiring musicians to master the keys. The app provides over 400 expert video tutorials, with AI feedback and tailored learning. The app also has thousands more video lessons, showing you how to play classic tracks.

Audio Optimization Experience: Lifetime Subscription

Powered by Bongiovi Acoustics Lab technology, this Windows and Mac software gives you incredible control over the audio output from your computer. Using 120 optimization points, you can enhance music, bring in-game audio alive, and even improve the clarity of video calls.

EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover: Lifetime Subscription

Modern music production relies heavily on samples. EasySplitter uses AI to separate the parts of any song, meaning you can grab the perfect sample in seconds. It works on Android and iOS, with full sound quality and full file history.

SYQEL AI Powered Music Visualizer: Lifetime Subscription

Utilizing artificial intelligence, SYQEL is one of the most advanced music visualizers currently available. This app takes just two minutes to set up, and it provides over 5,000 visuals. In the words of DJ YT: “SYQEL instantly turns my Twitch DJ streams into an experience that outshines the competition.”

