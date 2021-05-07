6 top deals on password managers to keep you secure

The most secure passwords are also the most complex. That’s why cybersecurity experts recommend using a password manager to keep track of your login details. There are many to choose from — here are six of the best, now with up to 93% off subscriptions at the XDA Developers Depot.

Password Boss Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Rated at 4 stars by PC Magazine, this service lets you store unlimited passwords on unlimited devices. Password Boss uses 256-bit encryption to keep your data locked down, and you can give family or colleagues secure access. It can store your payment details for faster online checkout, too.

Get a Password Boss Premium Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Devices) for $34.99 (reg. $499), a saving of 93%.

NordPass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

In terms of security, NordPass Password Manager is second to none. This cross-platform service uses zero-knowledge architecture and the latest encryption methods to keep your data secure. PCMag also described it as, “An easy-to-use password manager with attractive web and mobile apps.”

Get a NordPass Password Manager 1-Yr Subscription for $29.99 (reg. $59), a saving of 49%.

Cyclonis Password Manager for Unlimited Devices: Lifetime Subscription

If you’re looking for a simple, secure solution, Cyclonis has you covered. This password manager uses military-grade AES-256 encryption to protect your password, payment info, important notes, and more. One subscription covers unlimited devices.

Get a Cyclonis Password Manager Lifetime Subscription for $29 (reg. $180), a saving of 83%.

Enpass Password Manager

If you prefer to keep complete control over your data, Enpass is the password manager you need. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, this app works offline and offers syncing via your preferred cloud storage. Rated at 4 stars on ProPrivacy, this service can handle logins, credit cards, bank accounts, licenses, files, documents, or any other information.

Get an Enpass Password Manager 2-Yr Subscription for $24.99 (reg. $36), a saving of 30%.

Sticky Password Premium Lifetime Subscription: 2-Account Bundle

This PCMag Editors’ Choice lets you choose between cloud syncing and offline storage. Either way, you can save unlimited passwords and payment details behind biometric security, with secure password-sharing and highly responsive support. With this deal, you get two separate lifetime Premium accounts.

Get two Sticky Password Premium Lifetime Subscriptions for $49.99 (reg. $399), a saving of 87%.

Enpass Password Manager Family Plan: 1-Yr Subscription

With the Enpass Family Plan, you can help both your family and your colleagues to stay secure. Under one subscription, you can create multiple vaults for work and home life. The passwords are accessible on unlimited devices, with accounts secured by two-factor authentication.

Get an Enpass Password Manager Family Plan 1-Yr Subscription for $23.99 (reg. $47), a saving of 50%.

Prices subject to change