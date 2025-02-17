Most modern video games are fully discovered within a few days of launching. Having access to the internet and a much larger player base makes finding Easter eggs and secret levels much simpler. But that isn't always the case, and sometimes games have Easter eggs hiding in them for years without anyone noticing them. Here are some classic examples of this phenomenon.

6 Duck Hunt

The hunter becomes the hunted

Duck Hunt is a title that shouldn't need any introduction at this point. Even if you didn't grow up playing it, most gamers have definitely heard about it or seen videos/images of it. It was first released by Nintendo in 1984 for the Famicom, and later the NES. The game used a light gun that, when pointed at a CRT TV, could shoot ducks as they flew away. What many people didn't know was that you could control the ducks in the game using a second controller.

While this Easter egg was in the game's manual, there were very few children at the time that would have taken the time to read the instruction manual. In order to make it work, you would have to connect the light gun to the player 1 slot and then connect a regular controller into the player 2 slot while player 1 held down the trigger of the light gun. Doing so would allow player 2 to control the ducks' movements using the arrow keys, while player 1 shot the ducks with the light gun.

5 Resident Evil 2

Rebecca's basketball photo

Resident Evil 2 is chock-full of Easter eggs and secrets, but none are as notorious or as tedious to find in this horror game as the hidden photo of Rebecca Chambers. This Easter egg is so obscure that many wonder how it was found in the first place. You can find the Easter egg in the police station when playing as Leon S. Kennedy as you search for evidence around the police precinct.

To get the film negatives you will have to search the police chief's desk in his office, not once, but 50 times before you have the film pop up. After you have the negatives titled ‘Film D,' you will need to take them to the dark room where you can develop the film. Doing so will give you a photograph of a young S.T.A.R.S recruit, Rebecca Chambers, in a basketball outfit, the heroine of Resident Evil 0.

4 Gears of War 3

Locust duck hunt