Even though the Raspberry Pi was far from the first single-board computer (SBC) released, it significantly impacted the computing world. In fact, I’d argue it revolutionized computing in many ways for many people. From making home computing more affordable to promoting STEM education and the Maker movement, that diminutive computer enormously impacted computing. Let’s walk through several ways the Raspberry Pi turned computing upside down.

Raspberry Pi brought an affordable computer for many people

These fully functional computers debuted at a price never thought possible

When the first Raspberry Pi was released, it cost around $35. We're talking about a fully functional computer at a cost lower than had ever been seen. This has made computing accessible to a broader audience, including students, hobbyists, and people in developing countries.

By lowering the cost barrier, the Raspberry Pi also helps bridge the digital divide, allowing more people to access computing resources and learn digital skills crucial in the modern world. Whether using the SBC for productivity or learning programming, Raspberry Pi continues to be an inexpensive path to affordable computing.

It’s an inexpensive STEM learning platform

Raspberry Pi’s SBCs and microcontrollers have become staples in STEM education

The Raspberry Pi Foundation first came into existence to promote teaching introductory computer science in schools, even those in developing countries and other underprivileged parts of society. Since then, the Raspberry Pi has become a staple in educational institutions worldwide.

Raspberry Pi’s GPIO header and its ability to work with so many sensors, motors, and other electronic components make it ideal for teaching students valuable STEM lessons. The r

Raspberry Pi and the competing products that came after it provide an affordable platform for students to learn programming, electronics, and robotics.

Raspberry Pi fosters growth in the computing community

The SBC and microcontrollers help emphasize community and the open-source ecosystem

One of the most critical benefits of working with Raspberry Pi is the large, active community surrounding it. Newcomers and veterans can (and do) easily come together, offering support, sharing projects, and contributing to its development.

This community-driven approach has amplified its impact and accelerated problem-solving and learning. Furthermore, since Raspberry Pi emphasizes open-source software and hardware, the SBC has contributed to a culture of collaboration and sharing. This has led to a rich ecosystem of software, tutorials, and community projects that benefit users globally.

It kickstarted the Maker Movement

DIY project builders love its versatility and affordability

The Raspberry Pi quickly became a favorite among DIY enthusiasts and makers because of its power, versatility, and affordability. Thanks to the Raspberry Pi SBC and Pico microcontroller, many projects that otherwise would have never seen the light of day have come to life.

These projects, from home automation systems to innovative robotics, have fostered creativity and innovation. Due to its reliability and performance, the Raspberry Pi is also used in commercial products and industrial settings, beyond education and hobbyist projects. It's employed in digital signage, monitoring systems, and automation controls.

Startups and engineers use the Raspberry Pi for rapid prototyping, reducing development time and costs. Its compatibility with various programming languages and hardware interfaces accelerates the innovation process.

The devices spurred on the Internet of Things and more

Raspberry Pi played a crucial role in IoT development and other innovations

Source: Becky Stern

The Raspberry Pi has played a critical role in Internet of Things (IoT) development by serving as a powerful yet compact platform for building connected devices. Its ability to interface with various sensors and peripherals makes it ideal for prototyping and deploying IoT solutions.

The most recent model, the Raspberry Pi 5, also allows more hobbyists and developers to experiment with AI tools. Although the new Pi is more expensive than previous models, its inclusion of a PCIe bus allows for attaching more types of hardware, including AI accelerators.

The flexibility of the Raspberry Pi allows developers to experiment with different operating systems, programming languages, and hardware integrations. This has spurred innovation in both software development and hardware design.

Proving influential in environmental concerns and other industry trends

Raspberry Pi’s success encourages reduced power needs throughout the industry

The energy-efficient design at the heart of the Raspberry Pi contributes to reduced power consumption. This helps improve long-term environmental sustainability while still encouraging portable projects.

This impact is seen even outside the Raspberry Pi community itself. The success of the Raspberry Pi has prompted other manufacturers to produce similar low-cost, single-board computers, increasing competition and innovation in the market.

A lasting effect on a computing industry that was focusing on bigger and more expensive

The Raspberry Pi has helped bring more people access to computing and continues to foster an environment of learning and innovation. It has revolutionized the computing industry, education, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement globally and continues to do so.