If you have a PC with an SSD installed, it might run out of storage space, especially if you want to save a few bucks and buy a low-capacity drive. This is true on older PCs when SSD costs were higher and when it was a new technology. If you want to purchase a new SSD with more storage, you certainly can, but you don't have to. Increasing the PC's storage can still get more from your laptop.

However, if you're going to get the most from your SSD, you can take steps to increase the storage without buying a new drive. Some of these tips require buying an external drive, but it’s more affordable than purchasing a brand-new SSD. Another reason you may want to do this is because you aren’t fond of the idea of installing a new drive–namely, in your laptop.

6 Use OneDrive Files-on-Demand

Access your files without storing them on your SSD