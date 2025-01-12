Keeping your PC private and secure is essential, and one of the ways to do that is by protecting access to your webcam. Have you ever thought someone was monitoring you through the camera on your laptop or desktop computer? It can happen if an app, website, or nefarious entity gains access to your webcam. In this article I will look at ways you can prevent potential spying and tighten up your webcam privacy and security.

6 Stop websites from accessing your webcam

Block website access

An often overlooked factor to consider is that numerous websites have (or at least request) webcam access. While you likely want to let Zoom, Teams , or your doctor use your camera, other sites simply don’t need it. Access is not always limited to times when you sit in front of it, either. Some sites can use your webcam at any time and even record audio. You can block camera access through the browser's privacy and security settings.

5 Prevent access to your webcam by apps

Some installed apps don’t need it

Like websites, it’s okay for certain apps installed on your system to have webcam access. But not all apps are created equal and pose different privacy and security risks . Also, some apps just don’t need access to your camera. Auditing which apps have system camera access will help tighten up webcam security.

On Windows 11, open Settings > Privacy & security > Camera. Scroll through the list of apps and turn off access to the ones you want to restrict from using your webcam.

4 Disable Remote Desktop

Prevent remote access to your webcam

Windows has included Remote Desktop (RDP) for several versions, but it can allow people to access your PC’s webcam remotely. So, if you don’t use RDP, you should turn it off for extra peace of mind. Head to Settings > System > Remote Desktop and toggle off the Remote Desktop switch.

3 Keep it covered up

Use tape or a webcam cover

Toojcc Webcam Cover

The most effective way to maintain privacy and keep your webcam secure is to keep it covered. Some webcams come with a built-in privacy shade. You can also buy standalone webcam covers if you don't want to use tape or a sticker. However, if you don’t, it's time to tape it up. Tape may not be the most elegant solution, but it is effective nonetheless. If you don’t want to muck up your camera with tape gunk, use a webcam cover. There are a variety of different types of covers for your device model that you can get on Amazon for a few bucks.

2 Disconnect your camera

Unplug it

If you have an external webcam, you can prevent audio and video access by unplugging it. This is the option I use with the one I have connected to my desktop computer. I unplug when it’s not needed and plug it back in when I do need it for Zoom meetings or doctor visits. If not connected, my PC doesn’t see it. However, I sometimes don’t remember to reconnect it, which takes away some convenience. Then again, security shouldn’t be easy, and it's important to remember that convenience is the enemy of security.

1 Disable your webcam

When you can't unplug

On a laptop, most users don’t have the luxury of unplugging the built-in webcam. Instead, you can disable it from Device Manager. Doing this has the same effect as unplugging one. Launch Device Manager, expand the Cameras tree, right-click your camera, and select Disable device.

If you need to use it in the future, you will need to open Device Manager, and enable the camera by using the same steps and selecting Enable device.

Protect your webcam from nefarious actors

Whether you are worried about a rogue app, website, or "Big Brother" accessing your webcam, there are a variety of things you can do to secure it. Once you turn off app or website access, you can always go back in to change it if you need to allow access again. Covering your camera is effective when you aren’t using it. Depending on your setup, simply unplugging it or turning it off in Device Manager is a more elegant solution. You take your data privacy and security seriously, and you should do the same for your webcam by tightening its security.