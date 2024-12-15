While they may slowly be on their way out of everyday PC storage, hard disk drives are here to stay for your mass storage needs. While SSDs offer fewer points of failure and eye-watering speeds, HDDs offer an incredible amount of capacity for a relatively low cost, making them ideal for NAS use. If you want to run a high-capacity storage server, drive capacities in the 10s of terabytes can cost hundreds of dollars, especially if you want enterprise-grade stuff.

Anyone that's been in and around the consumer PC space for a significant period knows that buying used HDDs can be a fool's errand, especially if you're dealing with older drives. However, that doesn't mean it's always a fruitless endeavor. You can find some really sweet deals on used hard drives that won't kick the can anytime soon, and here are 6 ways you can do just that.

Related 6 ways to optimize HDDs and make them last longer Here's how to make those spinning platters last as long as possible

6 Buy recertified drives

As long as they've been checked properly, they should work just fine

Close

Buying recertified drives is an excellent way to ensure that they'll actually work upon arrival. Barring any kind of damage in shipping, recertified drives have been tested by the seller and usually given a grade. These drives are typically tested much more rigorously than brand-new drives are before they're put onto shelves.

As far as "recertified" versus "refurbished" goes, many manufacturers use these terms interchangeably. The process that the drives go through from manufacturer to manufacturer is roughly the same. They examine the drives, replace parts if needed, rigorously test them, then put them up for sale at a discount.

5 Buy enterprise-grade drives

They're built to last

Source: XDA

Not all hard drives are created equal. Even from SKU to SKU, when they're new, there are hard drives that are purpose built for long-term use in enterprise environments. When redundancy and reliability are paramount, you don't want to be using consumer-grade hardware. Enterprise HDDs are a great buy when they're new, but even when they're recertified or even pre-owned, chances are they still have a lot of life left in them. It takes an awfully long time to run an enterprise drive into the ground, even under heavy workloads.

Related Is ex-enterprise gear worth it for your home lab? Are you thinking of picking up some cheap second-hand gear for your home lab? Here's our advice on the do's and don'ts

4 Buy from a reputable seller

Keep an eye out for bad reviews

Just like when you buy any kind of pre-owned hardware, it is important to make sure the seller is reputable. Hard drives are no exception, but luckily there are websites dedicated to selling used enterprise HDDs. ServerPartDeals, as well as direct from manufacturers like WD, can offer great options for used drives. You can also find good deals on eBay, but there's less protection for you, the buyer, if something were to go wrong outside of eBay's buyer protection period.

3 Look for something with a warranty

A lot of re-certified drive sellers offer some kind of warranty

Getting a warranty is especially important when dealing with data. Usually, buying used things will seldom come with any kind of warranty, but if you buy from a trusted source, they'll often provide a limited warranty for recertified drives. Shipping is often the toughest test an HDD will go through, and recertified drives will have been through multiple trips in the mail before they get to you. Even if the warranty is relatively short, such as 30–60 days, that's better than nothing at all.

Related 3 reasons HDDs are still worth it in 2024 HDDs might be on their way out, but they're still better than SSDs in some areas

2 Thoroughly test the drive on arrival

Putting it through its paces will help weed out issues early

So you've received your drive and it fires up. Great, but you're not out of the woods yet. To ensure the wheels aren't going to fall off once you put any kind of sustained load on it, make sure you put it through its paces on its own. Benchmark the drive under various loads, both short and sustained, to make sure it's not going to die right off the bat. Although it won't tell you everything, it's also worth checking the SMART information o