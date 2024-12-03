When Google Chrome debuted, it was a lean, lightweight, and fast browsing machine. I remember critics back then describing it as “extremely fast” and “snappy.” But over time, Chrome has gained a reputation for lagging, even on some of the best laptops. And it’s not just Chrome. Browsers like Edge, Firefox, and Vivaldi can also feel sluggish at times. A slow browser can seriously affect your online experience, especially since so much of what you do on a PC happens inside a browser. The good news is you don’t have to let your browser slow you down. Here are a few ways to speed it up.

6 Clean up your apps and extensions

You never know which ancient extension you have on your browser

One of the easiest ways to speed up your browser is by taking a look at your installed apps and extensions occasionally and clearing out anything you don’t need. Most browsers are their own little platforms. You can add apps and extensions to customize them and get more out of them. But every add-on uses resources, and the more you’ve got installed, the slower your browser can get.

Some extensions might even be running in the background all the time or adding extra work by running code on every web page you open. If you’re using Chrome or another Chromium-based browser, just type browser name: extensions in the address bar to see everything you’ve got installed. On Firefox, you can check it out by heading into the settings.

5 Put tabs to sleep

Better than closing them all

If you're a power user, it’s almost impossible to avoid opening a lot of tabs. Even if you limit yourself to the essentials, you’re probably still using at least 5–6 tabs. All those open tabs consume memory and processing power, which can slow down your browser.

Instead of closing them all (because let’s face it, that’s not realistic), try putting inactive tabs to sleep. Modern web browsers including Chrome, Edge, and Firefox offer features that let you put tabs to sleep. This stops inactive tabs from consuming resources but allows you to pick up right where you left off. For more control, you can use extensions like The Great Suspender or Auto Tab Discard.

4 Don’t put tabs to sleep

If you have a powerful PC

You can save some resources by putting tabs to sleep, but if you need to access those tabs often, this is going to add some extra seconds to your workflow. When you enable your browser to put inactive tabs to sleep, it has to load them again once you want to access them. If this is a problem, you can stop your browser from putting tabs to sleep. For Chrome, go to Settings > Performance and toggle off “Memory Saver.” Edge has a similar feature under System and Performance, as do Firefox and most other browsers.

Putting tabs to sleep is a great idea if your PC isn’t very powerful. But if you’re using a computer with plenty of RAM and a fast CPU, just disable tab delays without worrying about performance dips from open tabs.

3 Consider a script-blocking extension

uBlock Origin Lite for the win

Certain websites overuse scripts, such as tracking scripts, ad-loading scripts, and video-playing scripts, which can significantly slow down your browser. A script-blocking extension like uBlock Origin Lite can prevent these scripts from running, making your web browsing experience feel much faster.

Due to Google’s shift to Manifest V3, the classic uBlock Origin is no longer available, but uBlock Origin Lite is an excellent alternative. It retains many of the same features, including the option to manually whitelist sites to ensure that legitimate scripts like video players you actually want to use aren’t blocked.

2 Clear your browser cache

Give your browser a fresh start

Your browser cache stores data from websites to help them load faster on repeat visits. But over time, this cache can grow too large or contain outdated files, which can slow things down. Clearing it out gives your browser a fresh start.

Clearing your browser’s cache helps purge the stored data and forces your browser to retrieve the most recent webpage elements instead of recycling the same old components whether or not they are up-to-date with the developer’s standards. Just note that this also clears any private data, such as login IDs, passwords, and other sensitive information.

1 Preload pages

Works best on frequently visited sites

Waiting for pages to load can make browsing feel painfully slow. This issue was more noticeable back when the world was stuck with slow internet. Today, most people have fast connections, and load times are usually less than a second or two. But when your internet connection isn’t working as it should, or when you regularly visit a site with painfully long loading times, it can still be frustrating. A good solution to this is preloading pages.

Preloading can make your browser work faster by loading links in the background before you click on them. It works by predicting which pages you’re most likely to visit next and fetching their content ahead of time. When you click, the page appears almost instantly.

In Chrome, you can enable preloading by going to Settings, selecting Performance, and turning on the Preload pages option. Edge offers similar settings, while preloading is always enabled on Firefox.

Give your web browser a boost

The tips above can help you speed up your web browser, but much will also depend on the browser you’re using. In general, Firefox delivers better performance than Chrome and offers many additional features. You might also want to explore other Google Chrome alternatives. While you’re at it, take a look at our favorite browser extensions for productivity and privacy.