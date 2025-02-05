Valve's Steam Deck is one of the best PC gaming handhelds because of its excellent build quality and vast title library. It changed PC gaming forever by offering a stable and portable platform for enjoying Steam games on the go, and now other brands have come along with similar devices to get in on the action.

Using the Linux-based Steam OS on its handheld was one of Valve's best decisions because of its stability and versatility. The OS doesn't just support Steam titles but is compatible with many entertainment and productivity apps, and can even replace your gaming laptop for other uses too. If you're uncertain of its capabilities, check out these six ways your Steam Deck can replace your laptop.

6 Desktop mode

A PC-like interface

The Steam Deck isn't just for gaming. Its Desktop mode provides a user-friendly Windows-like interface similar to what you'd find on your laptop or PC. The large desktop workspace displays app icons and includes Firefox as its default browser. Like Windows, the apps drawer is on the bottom left of the display, while the clock, Wi-Fi, and other settings are in the bottom right corner.

When it comes to functionality, the Desktop mode works like any other OS and lets you download productivity tools and other software via the Discover app. Having a vast range of downloadable apps at your fingertips gives your Steam Deck the same capabilities as most laptops, while being lighter and more portable. Activating Desktop mode is quick and straightforward. All you need to do is press the power button until the power menu appears on the display, then choose Switch to Desktop.

5 Compatible with peripherals

Connect your handheld to most devices

Navigating the Desktop Mode on a tiny display with thumbsticks is not fun, and you're better off adding other devices to improve navigation. The Steam Deck includes Bluetooth to link a mouse and keyboard, or you can use a USB hub or dock instead if you want more connectivity options. A USB hub is practical because you can plug it into the Steam Deck's single USB-C port and connect to numerous wired devices simultaneously.

With this approach, connecting a monitor via HDMI is a must because it drastically upgrades the Steam Deck's 7.4-inch display to something more spacious and less cluttered. When you connect a mouse and keyboard, it completes the setup and essentially turns it into a mini PC.

4 Store data and backups

Abundant storage space

After running Desktop mode and connecting to the required peripherals, you can store data and backups on your Steam Deck. The storage capacity of the various models varies between 256GB and 1TB. This should be adequate free space to store your photos, documents, and other files, but it depends on how many games and apps you have installed.

If you need more storage space, you can upgrade your Steam Deck's storage capacity with a new SSD. Adding a microSD card to the Steam Deck's slot is an easier alternative because you won't even need to open the device for that. Steam Decks support microSD cards of up to 2TB, which should be plenty extra for most users.

3 Plays media

Enjoy content from most platforms

Speaking of media, the Steam Deck offers capabilities similar to a laptop's for playing videos or music. The 7.4-inch OLED display on the Steam Deck plays YouTube videos or movies, but you're better off connecting a monitor or TV for a bigger picture and higher resolution. The built-in stereo speakers provide average audio performance, and it's worth upgrading the sound with headphones or soundbars via the 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth.

The Steam Deck is compatible with most media player apps like VLC and VVAVE to play onboard music and video files. You can also install Spotify and other streaming services on the Steam Deck just as you would on your laptop to keep you entertained.

2 Portability

It's light and compact

You can't compare the portability of the Steam Deck against most laptops because its compact size wins by a mile. It measures 4.6 by 11.7 by 1.9 inches and will still be smaller than most 14-inch laptops if you factor in a mouse and keyboard.

Its portable size makes it far easier to move from room to room or your garden if you want to play or browse the internet outside. The Steam Deck can also be a better alternative if you need light processing power on the go and don't feel like lugging a heavy bag around.

1 It can run Windows

Just like your laptop

The Steam Deck runs on the Linux-based Steam OS, but you can install Windows for an authentic laptop experience. However, the benefits are questionable, and the installation process is complicated.

The main benefit is having a familiar OS that runs native Windows apps. However, you could experience performance issues because the operating system isn't designed for handhelds and uses more resources than SteamOS does. Installing Windows on the Steam Deck probably isn't the best option for most users, but at least it's available for those who really want it.

Can the Steam Deck replace your laptop?

The Steam Deck's Desktop Mode and peripheral compatibility allow it to replace a laptop for some purposes. It can be used for browsing, enjoying content, storing media, and other tasks. However, its limited processing power makes it unsuitable for rendering and other heavy-duty work. Despite this, its portable design and gaming prowess make it a fantastic option for on-the-go users.