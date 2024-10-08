JMGO N1S Ultra $1899 $2499 Save $600 The JMGO N1S Ultra triple laser projector is an Android TV-powered projector with a bright, beautiful picture thanks to patented optics and 3000 ANSI lumens. $1899 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and the Deal of the Day is this fantastic triple laser projector from JMGO. This is the lowest price we've seen since the JMGO N1S Ultra was released earlier this year, and it's also one of the biggest discounts we've seen while browsing Prime Big Deal Days. Its usual price has been deeply slashed by $600, and this price can't last forever.

I'm a big projector fan, preferring to recreate the movie theater atmosphere at home instead of watching a smaller TV. This model from JMGO is one of the ones I have permanently set up so that I can switch from working to playtime at a moment's notice. Like many other premium projectors, the N1S Ultra has auto keystone correction and screen adjustments, which is magical to watch happen when you first turn on the projector. One slight difference is that this model doesn't have manual tweaks to the keystone correction, so if it doesn't look quite right, it means you need to move the projector as the algorithm can't correct for the extreme positioning.

That's no real annoyance, though, as it takes seconds to pick the projector up, move it slightly, adjust the gimbal to point to the wall you want to watch on, and let the autocorrection run its course. This technology is one of my favorite inventions in years, and it really improves the projector-watching experience. What also improves things on the N1S Ultra is official Netflix support. With so many Android-based projectors needing to do workarounds to get the 'flix working, it's awesome not to have to jump through hoops to watch some. You could also opt for connecting any other streamer device to one of the two HDMI ports, or cast content from your phone.

With 3,000 ANSI lumens, this thing is bright, even in the middle of the day. A bright white wall is all you need, but you can also color-correct the image if your wall has a slight tint. If you want a more permanent arrangement, an ambient light-reflecting screen would be a wise addition to your viewing setup. This is a truly outstanding projector, and with nearly 25% off for Prime Big Deal Days, it's your chance to kick back and unwind at your own home movie theater.