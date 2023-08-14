Hisense Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $380 $622 Save $242 A fantastic limited-time deal that can save you 39% on a 65-inch 4K TV powered by Roku TV. $380 at Amazon

Some of the best TVs out there right now can cost quite a bit of money. But we're in an age where there are plenty of great and affordable options, with TVs coming in all types of sizes, packed with features. The Hisense R6 series is a great example, coming in a range of sizes, powered by Roku TV, offering incredible sharpness and colors.

The 65-inch model is now seeing a phenomenal discount, with its current promotion knocking 39% off its retail price. That means, for a limited time, you can scoop up this smart TV for just $380, which is the lowest price it's been in the past 30 days.

What's great about the Hisense R6 series?

The Hisense R6 series TVs offer 4K resolution, excellent colors, and contrast thanks to support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Furthermore, movies and TV shows look fluid with support for up to 120Hz, and there's even a dedicated mode for gaming. This model is powered by Roku TV, giving you access to an amazing UI and menu system, along with free streaming services.

In addition, you get easy access to all your favorite paid streaming services as well like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. What's also great about Roku TV is that it offers great compatibility with smart home technologies like Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. Also, if you're someone that uses Apple products as well, you can feel confident knowing that you can easily AirPlay to the Hisense TV without any issues.

This TV normally comes priced at over $600. But this recent deal knocks it down to just $380, making it an absolute steal. So if you've been looking to grab a new TV or just needed another one for a secondary room or office space that isn't going to break the bank, this TV is going to be for you.