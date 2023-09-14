Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV 65-inch model $560 $760 Save $200 A fantastic TV that comes in at 65 inches, with plenty of smart features and easy access to all the streaming services you know and love like Netflix, Disney+, Max, and more. Right now, you can save $200 on this model for a limited time. $560 at Amazon

This is the 4K TV you want if you're looking for a great viewing experience, with plenty of smart features at an affordable price. There are a lot of great TV options out there, but the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV delivers an excellent viewing experience with support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Audio. Best of all, right now, it's being discounted by $200 for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV?

The TV delivers beautiful colors with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. In addition, you get a sleek design with thin bezels and voice controls handled by Amazon's Alexa. If you're someone that doesn't feel comfortable having a microphone on their TV, you can always deactivate it using the built-in switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

The TV also supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO's Max, and more. If you're a gamer, you'll be happy to know that the TV also offers access to Amazon's Luna game streaming service, and you can also download games from the App Store.

When it comes to connectivity, you'll get three HDMI 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 with eARC support, Ethernet, and USB. Also, the TV does have wireless connectivity, so you'll be able to keep the cords to a minimum with this setup. For the most part, this is a fairly complete TV, offering lots of perks at a great price. Just make sure to grab it while it's on sale.