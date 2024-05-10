Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi ideal for retro gaming due to low processing requirements.

It's no secret that the Raspberry Pi is a retro gaming powerhouse. Because old games don't require a lot of processing power to run, the small DIY framework of the Raspberry Pi is a perfect match for retro games. We've seen someone make a 3D-printed retro PC with a Pi, plus the Lakka app received a 5.0 update to make SBC gaming even better. Now, someone has taken the title of the biggest Raspberry Pi-based retro gaming system ever by creating a 65-inch magic mirror.

The giant retro gaming magic mirror, powered by Raspberry Pi

As mentioned on the official Raspberry Pi blog, this amazing feat was performed by element14 presents on YouTube. They're by no means a novice at the tinkering game, with other videos including turning a Raspberry Pi into a GPU. This time, they're attaching an SBC to a 64-inch touchscreen to create the biggest retro magic mirror we've ever seen.

The video contains all the steps element14 performed to get the project off the ground, including the hardware they opted to use. Unfortunately, it's not quite perfect yet, as they cannot figure out how to rotate the emulation window. As such, all the games that run on it are at a 90-degree angle, which must hurt the neck after a long gaming session. However, people in the comments are already giving element14 advice on how they can overcome this issue.

If you're someone who prefers to read rather than watch a video, you can check out element14's blog post on the project for more information. And if you feel that you can make a better gaming mirror than him, the blog post also contains a list of the materials alongside links to buy them, plus the source code for the project.