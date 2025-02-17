If you are a long-time Windows user, you will probably use some of its built-in Microsoft tools to get things done. From system maintenance to productivity to entertainment, Windows has an app for it. However, if you just use the built-in tools, you are missing out on more powerful alternatives.

There are plenty of third-party tools you can install on Windows 10 or 11 that will blow you away compared to their Microsoft counterparts. Depending on the task, many are more powerful and responsive, providing additional functionality for your daily tasks. Whether for business or personal use, here are seven of them you should consider.

7 Process Lasso

A more powerful Task Manager