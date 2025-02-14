Windows 11 is one of the most widely used operating systems worldwide because it's stable and packed with features to handle most tasks. It usually offers impressive performance out of the box but gradually gets slower as we add more apps. Before you know it, your once-speedy laptop is taking forever to start, and you're experiencing a noticeable lag when switching between apps because the RAM is maxed out.

How does this happen, and what can you do to improve Windows performance? You could try optimization software and other methods to fine-tune your OS. You should also check out these seven apps that could slow your Windows performance.

7 Startup apps

They have a way of piling up

Startup apps are one of the biggest culprits for hogging memory and slowing Windows performance. They usually start as the few apps we need but have a way of piling up until there are countless utilities, desktop optimizers, and other apps running behind the scenes.

These apps affect performance and contribute to slower startup times because each one needs to load after you turn your PC on. The more startup apps you have, the longer your system will take to get going. Getting rid of your unused startup apps is easy. All you need to do is go to Settings -> Apps -> Startup and use the toggles to disable the ones you don't need.

6 Web browsers

More tabs, more memory usage

Web browsers are also known for chewing RAM and slowing performance. The main reason for this is that each open tab is an individual process and works like a single app requiring a certain amount of RAM. Having multiple tabs open is like having multiple apps open, each eating up some of your memory. Browsers also use memory to render high-resolution layouts and handle complex web-based apps, which require Javascript processing and other functions that affect performance.

Many sites use cookies, trackers, and other data-gathering tools, which chip away at your memory when sending information without your knowledge. The easiest way to reduce your browser's RAM usage is to close unused tabs, disable unused extensions, and change its settings to disable some rendering features. You could also try a new browser with lower memory requirements.

5 Gaming Clients

Playtime can wait

Gaming clients like Steam, EA, and Origin often add themselves as startup apps and run in the background from when you turn on your PC. These apps require background processes to run and also use memory to sync with their cloud services and display chats and online friends. Most game client apps automatically update the games installed in your library, which can affect your memory use and internet bandwidth.

Removing them from your Startup apps list is one way to prevent gaming clients from using memory. You can also change their settings to disable background services and prevent automatic downloads. On Steam, you can enable Low Bandwidth and Low Performance Modes and Disable Community Content in Settings -> Library to optimize performance.

4 Antivirus software

It depends on which one you choose

Some antivirus apps are known for high memory usage, while others are relatively lightweight and have little impact. It comes down to their features because each has a unique virus signature database and must perform constant real-time scans to prevent threats. Antivirus apps also offer varying features and differ from each other. Some offer minimal protection, while others include VPNs, ransomware protection, and other features that may consume more resources.

You can't afford to take chances with security, and it's worth getting an Antivirus that provides the best protection, even if it uses slightly more memory. It's still advisable to optimize its performance and schedule updates and scans for times when you're not using your PC, so it will have minimal effect on your performance.

3 Widgets

Feeds require resources

The Widgets feature in Windows provides live weather, sports scores, and market updates. It also displays many new stories in a never-ending feed, many of which have embedded videos that play as you scroll past them. All these functions require resources, making Widgets infamous for its high memory usage when open.

If you need the Widgets app and have enough memory, you won't experience any issues. If you don't need the Widgets app or would rather conserve your RAM, you can easily disable it by going to Settings -> Personalization -> Taskbar and disabling it with the toggle.

Outdated or buggy apps might not function correctly and can affect Windows performance. They could be incompatible with the latest operating system updates and slow performance because they lack optimization. Many outdated or buggy apps can also cause security risks and leave your PC vulnerable to cyberattacks and malware that can wreak havoc on it.

Installing the latest Windows updates is advisable to keep your operating system working well and mitigate security risks. You can also ensure that all your apps are always kept up-to-date so you're using the best version.

1 Browser Extensions

Each one is an app

You might only have a few windows open, but your browser may still use more memory than it should. This could be because numerous extensions are running in the background, each functioning like an individual app and requiring resources to work. Many extensions running in the background can lead to sluggish browser performance and affect your web-based apps.

Solving this issue is as simple as regularly spring-cleaning your browser and removing extensions you no longer use. You can also disable them instead if you don't want to delete them and plan on using them again sometime in the future.

How to find the apps slowing your Windows performance

The simplest way to find the responsible apps is with the task manager, which can be accessed by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del simultaneously. After opening the task manager, you'll see precisely how much memory each app uses. You can also see the status of startup apps and check how much impact they have on your system.