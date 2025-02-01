There's nothing better than a good gag gift. While you could get your friend a horrible pair of socks or a shirt with a questionable quote, sometimes there's nothing better than a Steam game they certainly won't play, let alone install. Clogging up my friends' Steam libraries with nonsense is one of my favorite pastimes, and here are 7 of my go-to games that I gift as a joke.

7 Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015

The quintessential Steam joke gift everyone has

Despite it being almost a decade old at this point, Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015: Do You Still Shower With Your Dad is still at the pinnacle of gag gifts. Everyone has either been gifted this game or gifted it to someone else, but if you haven't, it's a really easy way to get a laugh. The gameplay is simple, and revolves around matching characters together. It even has multiplayer, so take that for what you will.

6 Who's Your Daddy

Hilarious, but also actually fun