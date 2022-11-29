With Cyber Monday quickly coming to a close, you've likely already seen most of the big laptop, PC, and accessory deals worth looking at. Now's the time where it can really pay off to start seeking out some of the more affordable deals still available before the day is out. Luckily, there are still a ton of steals under $50 that are worth scoping out.

From smart home cameras to storage and chargers, there's no shortage of deals to sift through. We've rounded up 11 of the best deals still around that all fall under $50. So whether you're looking for yourself, or want to grab some last-minute gifts for the holidays, here's a look at what we found.

Blink video doorbell Eyes Up $35 $50 Save $15 This is a great stick-on video doorbell that makes it easy to see who's at your door with alerts and two-way audio. For $35, it's a great last-minute deal for homeowners and apartment dwellers alike. $35 at Amazon

Video doorbells are great little gadgets that can work whether you own a home or want some extra security at your apartment. Amazon's Blink range gives you some great features with two-way audio and chime alerts, and it works both wired into your electrical system or standalone with a battery. This one also works great with Alexa and lets you see who is at your door from anywhere with 1080p HD day and infrared night video feeds.

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera Secure Deal $30 $65 Save $35 This Blink Mini two-pack is a great deal for $30, allowing you to check up on your home from anywhere you can use your smartphone. Two-way audio, motion detection, and Alexa compatibility make this a great buy. $30 at Amazon

If you've got the outside of your home covered, you can tackle the inside with this solid deal on a set of indoor Blink Mini cameras. They feature motion detection, so you can get an alert if something is off while you're away. There's also two-way audio in case you need to check in with someone, night vision, and they work great with Alexa. You can pick them up in either white or black, and you can even score a 3-pack for $45 if you need an extra.

Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger Top Off $42 $60 Save $18 This is a seriously compact charger that can handle nearly anything you can throw at it. It'll top up your smartphone and laptop with 65W of power. Plus it features two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to spread the load. $42 at Amazon

Chargers have really stepped up their game in recent years, and this Anker unit is a perfect example. This thing is very compact and it can handle charging everything from your phone to most laptops with 65W of power. It's also got two USB-C ports and a standard USB-A port so you can spread out the charging fun with multiple devices at once.

Levoit LV-H126 Personal Air Purifier Breathe Easy $40 $60 Save $20 Levoit's large air purifiers are fantastic machines, and that same DNA carries over to this personal unit. Pop it on your desk to help keep your personal space free of allergens, dust, and pet dander for just $40. $40 at Amazon

I own a larger Levoit air purifier for my living room, and it's one of the best purchases I made over the last year considering the age of the building my apartment is in. This personal unit carries that same Levoit DNA into a smaller product intended to keep your personal space free of allergens, pet dander, and dust. Plus it looks great sitting on a desk with its minimal design.

Jabra Elite 3 Jabra Elite 3 Listen Up $48 $80 Save $32 These are a great set of entry-level wireless earbuds that carry the heft of the Jabra brand. For $48, you can get solid sound quality at an affordable price. $48 at Amazon

Jabra is a well-known brand in audio for a reason. The company makes some great products, and the Jabra Elite 3 are no exception. For $48, you can snag these entry-level fully wireless earbuds in one of a variety of colors for some great sound, booming base, and clear calls.

Source: Crucial Crucial P3 Plus Store EVERYTHING $41 $60 Save $19 The Crucial P3 Plus range strikes a really good balance between price and performance, which makes it a popular set of SSDs. This isn't the fastest drive out there, but it's plenty speedy for most tasks and is a steal at $41 for the 500GB model. $41 at Amazon

Still looking to snap up some PC upgrades before Cyber Monday is over? While this Crucial P3 Plus SSD isn't the fastest on the market, it's still very, very quick. Plus it hits a solid balance between price and performance, making the 500GB model for $42 a perfect deal worth snagging.

Sony SRS-XB13 Pump it Up $38 $60 Save $22 The Sony SRS-XB13 is one of the most common Bluetooth speakers out there for a reason. It's light and travels well, and its 16-hour battery life and waterproof exterior make it great for travel and showers. For $38, this is a solid performer. $38 at Amazon

One of my favorite little gadgets I've bought in recent years has been this Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker. There's nothing particularly notable about it other than it sounds great and gets its job done without breaking the bank. Plus, it's waterproof and lasts for up to 16 hours on a charge, meaning it'll survive any outdoor trips you may have or it can work great as a shower speaker.