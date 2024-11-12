Excel has been the leading spreadsheet application for ages, but there are plenty of other options out there. Whether you’re just starting out or a spreadsheet pro, there are many good choices for data crunching beyond Microsoft Excel. Let’s check out seven of these Excel alternatives and see how they compare.

7 Google Sheets

Of course Google has spreadsheet software for you

Google Sheets is an excellent alternative to Excel, especially for people who want to work together easily and access their files from anywhere. It’s simple to use with your Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Google Drive, and other cool stuff. Multiple people can work on the same document at the same time in the cloud, and you can see who made changes and when. This is perfect for projects that require lots of teamwork, like financial planning or tracking data across different teams.

Google Sheets has most of the features you need in Excel, like complex formulas, charts, and pivot tables. But it might not be as good at handling really large datasets or super advanced data analysis. For most everyday business tasks and simple data processing, Sheets works great though. The best part is that you can access your spreadsheets from any device with an internet connection, so you can work on them from home, on the go, or anywhere else you need to be. Google Sheets is a perfect choice if you don’t need Excel’s most advanced features but want to work together efficiently and access your files anytime.

6 Zoho Sheet

The professional, collaborative spreadsheet tool for teams already in the Zoho ecosystem

Zoho Sheet is a great alternative to Microsoft Excel, especially for businesses and teams that need a powerful, cloud-based solution. It has all the essential spreadsheet tools you need, like complex formulas, charts, and data validation, so most users will be happy. One of Zoho Sheet’s best features is its collaborative environment, where multiple users can edit, comment, and discuss changes in real-time. This makes teamwork easy and efficient. It also works with Excel file formats to import and export spreadsheets without any problems.

What sets Zoho Sheet apart is its integration with the rest of the Zoho ecosystem, including CRM, project management tools, and other business software. This makes it a fantastic choice for businesses that already use Zoho’s suite of tools because it lets you streamline your workflow across different applications. While Zoho Sheet might not have all the advanced features of Excel, like advanced VBA scripting or the same level of data analysis capabilities, it makes up for it with automation tools like macros and AI-powered data cleaning. Zoho Sheet is a great option for small to mid-sized teams looking for a flexible, collaborative, and affordable spreadsheet tool.

5 LibreOffice Calc

The OpenOffice.org successor continues to evolve and thrive

Source: LibreOffice/The Document Foundation

LibreOffice Calc is a fantastic, free, open-source alternative to Microsoft Excel. It’s got all the features you need for complex data analysis, advanced formulas, and fantastic charting options. Plus, it’s part of the LibreOffice suite, so you get a whole bunch of other useful productivity tools for free. If you’re used to Excel, you’ll find the interface familiar, which makes it easy to learn.

One of Calc’s best features is its compatibility with all sorts of file formats, including Excel’s .xlsx files, so you can open and save spreadsheets without any trouble. Since it’s open-source, it gets regular updates from a global community, so it’s constantly improving. While it might not have all the latest and greatest features Excel has, Calc is quite robust and reliable. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a cost-effective, offline alternative that works well.

4 WPS Office spreadsheets

A free option with plentiful options and even more available in the premium version

Source: Kingsoft Office Software

WPS Office offers a fantastic free alternative to Microsoft Excel. Its spreadsheet program offers all the features you need for personal and professional use. You can open and edit Excel files (.xls and .xlsx) easily. And if you need to do complex data analysis, you’ve got formulas, pivot tables, and many charting options. Plus, there are over 100,000 templates to help you create documents like balance sheets, budgets, and calendars.

One of the best things about WPS Office is how easy it is to use. It looks just like Excel, so you won’t have to learn anything new. Plus, it’s not too heavy, so it works well on even the slowest computers. You can also share your spreadsheets with others on different devices, like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. That’s great if you need to work on your documents on the go.

You can upgrade to the premium version if you want more advanced features. It has tools like Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and an ad-free experience. But for most people, the free version is all you need. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a free spreadsheet program that works well and is easy to use.

3 OnlyOffice Spreadsheet Editor

An open-source alternative to the entire Microsoft Office suite with online and offline functionality

Source: Ascensio System SIA

OnlyOffice Spreadsheet Editor is another great alternative to Microsoft Excel. It has all the features you need for both personal and group work. It works with many different spreadsheet formats, like .xlsx, .xls, .ods, and .csv so you can easily share your spreadsheets with others. You can do complex calculations with over 400 functions and formulas, use table templates and named ranges, and sort and filter data to make your work easier.

One of the best things about OnlyOffice Spreadsheet Editor is that you can work on spreadsheets with others in real-time. You can leave comments on cells and chat with each other while you work. This makes it easy to work together and get things done faster. You can also use advanced data analysis tools like pivot tables and conditional formatting to find patterns and make sense of your data.

You can use OnlyOffice Spreadsheet Editor on your computer, phone, or tablet. It works on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android. This means you can access your spreadsheets anytime, anywhere. You can also share your spreadsheets with others easily. And the best part is that OnlyOffice Spreadsheet Editor integrates with other OnlyOffice apps, creating a complete office suite that works together seamlessly.

2 Apple Numbers

A gorgeous, if not as feature-rich, spreadsheet option for Apple users

Apple Numbers is a great spreadsheet app for macOS and iOS users. It’s different from Excel in that it’s more flexible and lets you creatively organize data, charts, and images. This makes it perfect for creating presentations and reports that look slick. Numbers also has lots of functions and formulas, so you can do basic to moderately complex data analysis.

One of the best things about Numbers is how well it works with the Apple ecosystem, especially iCloud. You can share documents and work together on them in real-time, and everyone instantly sees changes. Numbers also lets you import and export Excel files, so you can work with people who use Excel.

However, Numbers might not be the best choice for super-power users who need the most advanced features in Excel. While it has pivot tables and charts, it’s more focused on being easy to use and looking good than on doing complex data analysis. Numbers is a great option if you’re looking for a simple, visually-focused spreadsheet app that works well with Apple devices.

1 Gnumeric

A free, fast, accurate spreadsheet application for Linux desktop users

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Gnumeric is a lightweight, open-source spreadsheet program that’s a great alternative to Microsoft Excel, especially for Linux users. It’s designed to be fast and easy to use, so it’s perfect for people who need a simple spreadsheet tool. Gnumeric has a wide range of functions and formulas to handle complex calculations and data analysis, as you can do with more sophisticated spreadsheet applications.

Gnumeric’s biggest strengths are its accuracy and adherence to proper statistical methods. This makes it especially valuable for users who need precise and reliable numerical analysis. It also works with many different file formats, including Excel’s .xls format, so you can quickly transfer your work between platforms. The user interface isn’t as modern as some other software, but it’s still intuitive enough for people who need the basics.

However, Gnumeric doesn’t include all of Excel’s advanced features, like robust pivot table options, extensive chart customization, or macro scripting. For people who need basic to intermediate spreadsheet capabilities, Gnumeric is a solid, free option that delivers efficiency and reliability. It’s perfect for people looking for a minimalist tool that works well on systems with limited resources.

