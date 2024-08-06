When we think of fast-paced months full of product launches, July usually isn't one that comes to mind. It's tough to follow up June, which saw the Computex 2024 event and a slew of new PC gaming handheld announcements. However, last month managed to impress with a few more great laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipset and brand-new foldables from Motorola and Samsung. After reviewing 40 products in July 2024, here's a list of the absolute best of the best. As you'll see throughout, now is an absolutely fantastic time to upgrade your thin-and-light Windows laptop or folding phone.

Related Ranking every gaming handheld announced at Computex, from worst to best There's a whole new lineup of devices that are going to shake up the handheld PC gaming space.

7 OnePlus Watch 2R

This is an outstanding value pick above all else, and that matters

Close

As tech enthusiasts, we're known to look for the best of the best — no matter how much it costs. However, sometimes you just need the best product you can get for the least amount of cash. That's the story of the OnePlus Watch 2R. It's a lower-spec version of the OnePlus Watch 2 that hits an attractive $230 price point. Somehow, OnePlus managed to keep everything we loved about the higher-priced version, most notably the 100-hour battery life. It puts other Wear OS watches to shame, despite the budget price tag.

I also love the minimalist aluminum design, which makes for a lighter and more comfortable wrist presence. There's a great-looking green colorway and features a white-and-green faux chronometer to match. If you gave me $250 or less to spend on a smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2R is the one I'm buying.

OnePlus Watch 2R The OnePlus Watch 2R is the budget variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, which offers some of the best battery life of any Wear OS watch. It shares a lot of similarities with its more-expensive counterpart, but features a different design with two side buttons. For a low price, you still get great battery life, Wear OS 4, and basic fitness tracking. $230 at OnePlus

6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Maybe not the best, but certainly the most polished big-screen foldable

Close

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which still deserves a spot on this list despite being a somewhat underwhelming update. Yes, other foldables are thinner and lighter — in fact, the OnePlus Open is still our top pick for the best folding phone. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the most polished folding phone you can buy, and arguably has the best design. Samsung is also crushing it with Galaxy AI, a suite of artificial intelligence features that can be actually useful. There were some minor changes that had a big impact, such as a lighter and thinner design with wider screens. Plus, Samsung's build quality in foldables, especially when it comes to the hinge, is unmatched.

5 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

It's the most powerful smartwatch for Android users