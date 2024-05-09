Key Takeaways Windows Phone was home to some iconic devices like the Nokia Lumia 1020.

The Nokia Lumia 520 was the best-selling Windows Phone, known for its affordable price and decent specs.

The Nokia Lumia 920 was a solid flagship device, showcasing how premium polycarbonate phones could feel.

Anyone that knows me knows that I'll always be nostalgic for Windows Phone. Indeed, it's the best smartphone platform of all time. And what's the point of being in charge of a tech publication if I can't crack my knuckles and hammer out a couple of thousand words about them when the mood strikes me?

Windows Phone, in its modern form of touchscreens and tiles, lasted about a decade, starting out in 2010 with support finally ending at the tail end of 2019. During that time, a wide range of devices were introduced, from pretty much every OEM that you can think of.

Indeed, in those early days, companies like Samsung, HTC, and LG all threw their hat in the ring, along with PC OEMs like Dell, Acer, and later HP. But as we all know, by 2014, Nokia dominated the space.

Indeed, if you look at lists of Windows Phones produced, the OEMs get less and less recognizable over time.

But there were definitely some amazing devices in the era. Having reviewed possibly more than anyone (or at least as many), these are my top seven Windows Phones:

7 Alcatel Idol 4S Windows

One of very few good Windows 10 Mobile devices

If you take a look at a list of Windows Phones to launch with Windows 10 Mobile, the brands are mostly unrecognizable, aside from Microsoft and HP. By that point, most devices were either decidedly mediocre, like the Lumia 950, or billed as a 3-in-1 PC, like the HP Elite x3. The Alcatel Idol 4s was the only one from the Snapdragon 820 era that was really just a great phone.

The Idol 4S packed a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, and a solid 21MP rear camera. It's also one of the only Windows Phones to have a glass back, a standard for modern smartphone design. Indeed, that metallic glass back and metal frame made the device feel premium at a time when Windows Phone fans were craving it the most. We were nearing the end of the era, as this was one of the last devices produced for the platform.

One other thing that was cool is that it actually shipped with a Gear VR-style virtual reality headset. It came with a suite of apps and games, but as you can probably guess, it wasn't populated with much more after that.

6 Nokia Lumia 1020

It needs no introduction

The Nokia Lumia 1020 is probably the most iconic Windows Phone. Far beyond its time, it had a 41MP 2/3-inch sensor, giving it camera chops that were unmatched for years to come.

Photos used oversampling to take a 38MP image, combine pixels, and turn it into the best 5MP image possible. The original image was stored, so you could go back in later and "reframe" the photo, zooming in up to 4x without losing quality. It wasn't until five years later with the Huawei P20 Pro that companies really started taking lossless zoom seriously again.

The hardware wasn't the only camera innovation that Nokia brought to market with the 1020. The Nokia Camera app introduced easy-to-use manual controls for things like brightness, ISO, white balance, and focus. It wasn't a complex pro mode that you had to use, just sliders that were set to auto by default.

With its unique and iconic design and camera innovations that took half a decade for other companies to match, you might be asking, why doesn't the Lumia 1020 top this list? Frankly, it wasn't actually a very good phone. First of all, the camera was painfully slow. The camera took time to load, focus, and shoot, and then it took several seconds to save the image before it could go again.

Launched in July 2013, the Lumia 1020 packed a Snapdragon S4 Plus processor, since Windows Phone 8 only supported that one family of chips. We were just four months away from devices like the Nokia Lumia 1520, which packed the much more powerful, quad-core Snapdragon 800.

The successor to the Lumia 1020 was codenamed McLaren, and that always seemed like the dream device. It would have taken that innovative camera and put it in more mature hardware.

5 Yezz Billy 4.7

Probably the most underrated phone ever