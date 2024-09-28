Having a monitor is essential to finishing up any computing setup, but the tricky thing is that there is no best monitor for every user. Whether you want it for gaming, a professional workspace, or a blend of the two, finding the right monitor for your needs is tricky. There are multiple panel types to choose from, differing sizes, aspect ratios and refresh rates, and connectivity options to consider. Some monitor specifications are firmly in the "nice-to-have" camp, though, so these are the seven features I decide first when I've got the itch to upgrade my monitors.

7 Screen size and aspect ratio

Whether it's for gaming or productivity, size matters

Size matters, or so they say, but that's especially true when choosing your next monitor. The monitor size you pick depends on a few other external factors, like the size of your desk, what other devices also share the space, and what you want to use your monitor for. The most common size currently is 27 inches, which gives a good amount of screen real estate while not taking up too much space on your desk. Competitive gamers often go for 24-inch displays, as these are usually geared for refresh rate instead of pixel count, giving their reflexes more chance in games. 32-inch displays are getting more common, especially with OLED monitors, but they can feel a little large on many desks. Anything over 32 inches is usually found on ultrawide, which could be up to 49 inches diagonally, although they're not as tall as normal monitors. Ultrawides are close to two 16:9 monitors side-by-side, so you get the benefits of dual monitors without bezels in the middle.

Most monitors have an aspect ratio of 16:9, which is also the aspect ratio of widescreen TVs, so you're immediately familiar with it. Some productivity monitors can be 16:10 or even 3:2 to give you a little bit more vertical space for documents. Ultrawides are 21:9 mostly, with some of the larger models being 32:9. Which aspect ratio to pick is a personal preference, although I do prefer ultrawides for productivity and gaming use for their immersiveness.

6 Resolution

1440p is a good place to start

Once you know your preferred screen size, it's much easier to decide what resolution you want. For example, a 27-inch monitor is a good size for FHD (1080p), QHD (1440p), or UHD (4K), so you can choose the resolution that fits your other needs. Lower resolutions are easier for your GPU to drive, are more affordable, and can come with higher refresh rates. QHD (1440p) is now the sweet spot for both productivity and gaming, giving you improved image quality and the ability to have more apps showing at once, but you will need a more powerful graphics card to take full advantage of it. UHD (4K) and above is firmly in the premium or luxury realm, where even budget models can cost over $500.

5 Panel type

Each display type has different pros and cons