PowerShell is an object-oriented automation tool and scripting language with an interactive command-line shell. Microsoft created it to help IT pros configure systems and automate tasks, but it’s not just for them. Anyone using Windows can use PowerShell scripts to handle repetitive tasks. It even lets you do more than what’s possible with regular GUI apps. That said, diving into a new scripting language can feel a bit overwhelming. A good place to start is with a basic list of commands you’ll use regularly — like the ones we’ve put together below.

7 Check your laptop's battery health

It's easier using Powershell

Windows laptops include a battery report feature that provides a detailed breakdown of your battery’s health, indicating whether it’s still performing well or nearing the end of its lifespan. To access this report, run the PowerShell script mentioned below. Open a Windows PowerShell window with administrator privileges and execute the script to generate an HTML report, which will be saved at the root of your C: drive.

powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:\battery_report.html"

The report provides detailed information, including battery usage data, capacity history, and life estimates. If your battery needs replacement, the report will alert you well in advance, giving you time to act before it fails.

6 Copying files and folders

Useful when dealing with loads of file types

The Copy-Item cmdlet in PowerShell is used to copy files, folders, or other objects from one location to another. It works with local file systems, network locations, and even registry entries. To copy files or folders, use the Copy-Item command followed by the source -Path parameter, the -Destination parameter, and the destination path.

For example, to copy a single file named File.txt from C:\Source to D:\Destination, use the following script:

Copy-Item -Path "C:\Source\File.txt" -Destination "D:\Destination\File.txt"

To copy a folder and its contents, you’ll need to use the following script:

Copy-Item -Path "C:\SourceFolder" -Destination "D:\DestinationFolder" -Recurse

In the command above, the -Recurse parameter ensures that all files and subfolders within the source folder are copied. Without this parameter, PowerShell will only copy the top-level folder (SourceFolder) and any files explicitly specified in the command.

5 Moving files and folders

Same as copy-item but removes the files from the source

The Move-Item cmdlet in PowerShell can be used to move files, folders, or other objects from one location to another. It can also be used to rename items during the move process. Unlike Copy-Item, this cmdlet removes the item from the source after it is moved to the destination.

The script to move a file or folder is similar to Copy-Item. For example, to move a single file named File.txt from C:\Source to D:\Destination, use the following script:

Move-Item -Path "C:\Source\File.txt" -Destination "D:\Destination\File.txt"

4 Enter your BIOS

You don't need to press keys while booting

PowerShell itself does not have a direct cmdlet to enter the BIOS. Entering the BIOS typically requires a hardware-level operation during system startup, initiated by pressing a specific key (e.g., F2, Del, or Esc) while booting. However, PowerShell can assist in preparing your system to boot directly into the BIOS on the next restart by modifying firmware settings if your computer supports UEFI.

Run PowerShell with Administrator Privileges, and execute the command below. It schedules a system restart and instructs the firmware to boot into the BIOS/UEFI settings.

shutdown /r /fw

3 Terminate a process

When processes don't respond to stop commands

When you have a Windows service running that does not respond to stop commands, you can use PowerShell to perform the equivalent action of ending the task in Task Manager. First, open an elevated PowerShell window by right-clicking the Start menu, selecting Windows PowerShell (Admin), and confirming any user control prompts.

Type Get-Process to display a list of all currently running processes, their names, and PIDs (Process IDs). If you know the name of the process, you can terminate it using the Stop-Process cmdlet by typing:

Stop-Process -Name "ProcessName" -Force

If you know the process ID (PID), use the following command:

Stop-Process -Id PID -Force

To stop all instances of a specific process (for example, if multiple windows of the same application are open), use:

2 Put lengthy tasks in the background

Powershell will finish it while you keep working

If you’ve got a command or cmdlet that takes a while to run, you can send it to the background in PowerShell so it can finish while you keep working. This way, you can run multiple commands at once and let them complete on their own time.

To start a background job, use the Start-PSJob cmdlet. To check the status of your jobs, run Get-PSJob. This will show you a list of your jobs and their status, along with a unique ID for each one. If you want to remove any failed jobs, run Remove-PSJob -Id n. Replace n with the actual job ID you want to remove.

1 Test your network connection

Check if a remote host is reachable over the network

There are a few ways to test your network connection in PowerShell. The Test-Connection cmdlet checks if a remote host is reachable over the network:

Test-Connection -ComputerName xyz.com

This sends ICMP Echo Requests to xyz.com and shows whether it’s reachable, along with the round-trip time in milliseconds. You can also replace the URL with an IP address if needed.

If you want to check if a specific port is open, use:

Test-Connection -ComputerName xyz.com -Port 80

This checks if port 80 on xyz.com is reachable. If it is, you’ll see TcpTestSucceeded as True. If you skip the port number, the command will simply verify DNS resolution—meaning it checks if the domain name can be resolved to an IP address.

Powershell can save you some time

You might find PowerShell challenging if you're just starting out, but once you learn the scripting language, it can save you a lot of time. We've listed a bunch of other PowerShell commands that you should consider using. If you're a Mac user, learn how to use Terminal on macOS.