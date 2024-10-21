There are a few apps I never use, and eventually, I let my Mac maintenance routines delete them. It’s not that I need the storage; rather, it’s an effort not to be such an app hoarder. That being said, there are a handful of apps I’ll never delete, and they’re the first ones I install when I’m setting up a new Mac. These apps have been super helpful in keeping me focused and productive, especially since I work entirely from a home office.

7 Alfred

A powerful Mac app that supercharges Spotlight and more

Alfred has become my secret weapon for boosting productivity. It’s way more than just a Spotlight search. With its super-fast app launcher, I can open apps, files, and folders with just a few taps or words. I no longer waste time scrolling through menus and finder windows. I can jump right into my tasks without any delays.

But Alfred’s real magic is in its workflow automation. I’ve set up custom workflows that work with all my apps and services. It’s like having a personal productivity assistant who handles all the boring stuff. Whether I need to resize an image, search through my notes, or control my music, Alfred does it all. It makes my workflow so much smoother and more manageable.

And guess what? Alfred lets me share my workflows with others. That means I can keep improving my productivity setup and adding new tools and integrations as I go. It’s like having a team of productivity superheroes working for me.

Alfred Alfred is free to download and use. But its powerpack costs GBP29 (approx. $40). Free with IAP at Mac App Store

6 TextExpander

Streamlining my most repetitive typing tasks

TextExpander has been a total lifesaver for me. I’ve created a bunch of shortcuts for everything from common email responses and project templates to coding snippets and phrases I use all the time. With just a few taps, I can instantly insert long blocks of text, saving me hours that would otherwise be spent typing the same stuff over and over. This not only makes me more efficient, but it also makes sure everything I write is consistent across all my emails and documents.

One of the coolest things about TextExpander is that it can handle dynamic content. I can set up fill-ins for dates, names, and other stuff, which makes my shortcuts even more flexible and adaptable to different situations. This means that even complex or frequently changing information can be handled easily without me having to worry about accuracy.

Plus, TextExpander syncs across all my devices, so my shortcuts are always up-to-date, no matter where I am. Whether in my home office or on the go, I can keep my workflow going smoothly without interruptions. By automating those pesky repetitive tasks, TextExpander frees me up to focus on the more important and creative stuff in my work.

TextExpander Communicate smarter with TextExpander. It’s a knowledge base from which you can communicate quickly and accurately across your devices. Easily insert “snippets” of text in any app from a library of content created by you and your team. Free 30-day Trial

5 Ice - Menu Bar Manager

Ice has totally revamped my menu bar into a productivity powerhouse. With its super-intuitive interface, I can access all my essentials while hiding the unimportant app icons.

But Ice isn’t just about convenience. It’s also super customizable. I’ve set up my menu bar to show just the icons I need regularly, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. This level of personalization keeps my menu bar clutter-free while giving me everything I need at a glance.

By keeping everything in one place, Ice helps me stay focused and streamline my workflow, but I can still get to other apps running in the menu bar when I need them.

Ice - Menu Bar Manager Ice is a powerful menu bar manager for macOS. While its primary function is hiding and showing menu bar items, it aims to cover a wide variety of additional features to make it one of the most versatile menu bar tools available. Free with optional donation

4 1Focus

Keeping me on track and focused despite distractions

Staying focused can be tough in today’s world of constant distractions. But 1Focus has been a game-changer for me. It helps me stay on track and manage my time like a pro. With the Pomodoro Technique, 1Focus breaks down my work into short, focused intervals, usually 25 minutes, followed by a quick break. This keeps me engaged and prevents burnout, so I can stay productive all day long without feeling overwhelmed.

The task management features in 1Focus are also super helpful. I can organize and prioritize my to-dos within the app, so I know exactly what to do and when. By setting specific goals for each Pomodoro session, I make sure I’m making steady progress on my most important tasks. And the best part? I can block distracting apps and websites during focus periods, so I don’t have to worry about checking social media or getting sidetracked.

But 1Focus doesn’t stop there. It also gives me some fantastic insights and productivity reports. I can see how I’m doing and where I can improve by looking at these reports. It’s like having a personal productivity coach. This feedback loop helps me keep refining my approach to work, and I’m constantly improving. 1Focus is not just a tool for managing time - it’s my partner in the quest for greater productivity and focus.

1Focus Block distracting websites and apps. Stay focused and get things done. Difficult to bypass. Designed for Mac. Free download. Free with IAP at Mac App Store

3 Ulysses

My go-to writing and publishing app

Ulysses is my writing haven. It’s a magical place where I can focus on my work without distractions. Whether I’m writing a blog post, a novel, or reports, Ulysses has got me covered. The Markdown support is super easy to use, so I can format my text without losing my train of thought.

And let’s talk about organization. Ulysses is my go-to tool for managing multiple projects, folders, and sheets. It keeps everything neat and tidy, making it easy to find what I need when I need it. This is especially helpful when I’m working on big or complex projects. I can break them into smaller sections and hop between them like a pro.

Plus, Ulysses makes publishing my work a breeze. I can export my work directly from Ulysses, keeping all the formatting and structure intact, which saves me a ton of time and hassle. With iCloud synchronization, my work is always backed up and accessible across all my Apple devices. So, I can write wherever inspiration strikes, and I know my stuff is safe and sound.

Ulysses is not just a writing tool; it’s a game-changer. It makes my writing process more enjoyable and efficient. I highly recommend it to anyone who loves to write.

Ulysses Ulysses offers a 14-day trial, after which you will have to choose a monthly ($5.99) or yearly ($49.99) subscription. From $5.99/mo. at App Store

2 Grammarly

Helping make sure my writing is the highest quality

Grammarly is my trusted sidekick for writing. It makes sure my emails, blog posts, and reports are clear, snappy, and free of mistakes. I can’t thank Grammarly enough for catching those sneaky errors that I might miss. It helps me stay on top of my writing game and look professional.

But Grammarly does more than fix grammar. It also gives me excellent suggestions to improve my writing. It helps me sound more confident and engaging, and it ensures my ideas are clear and easy to understand. Plus, it has a plagiarism checker and a fancy vocabulary tool that ensures my work is original and awesome.

Grammarly is like having a writing buddy who sticks with me everywhere I go. It works with my web browser, email, and even Word so that I can use it on all my writing adventures. And the personal dictionary feature is a game-changer. I can add special words and names that only I know, so I don’t have to keep repeating myself. With Grammarly, I can just focus on being awesome and let the magic happen.

Grammarly Grammarly is a popular spell-checking and grammar extension for Chrome. See at Chrome Web Store

1 Dark Noise: Ambient Sounds

When music is too distracting, Dark Noise boosts my focus and productivity

Dark Noise is my go-to app for creating the perfect auditory environment when my usual music playlist proves too distracting. Dark Noise offers a wide range of ambient sounds, from soothing rain and gentle ocean waves to white noise and forest sounds. There’s something for everyone, and I love that.

One of the best things about Dark Noise is its mixing capabilities. I can mix different sounds to create my own unique soundscape. It’s like having my own personal sound designer. This customization keeps things interesting and prevents me from getting bored with the same old background noise.

The audio quality is also top-notch. The sounds are crisp and clear; they feel like they’re right there with me. It’s like having a personal soundscape that I can take with me wherever I go.

Overall, Dark Noise is a must-have app for anyone who wants to create the perfect auditory environment. It’s got everything you need to stay focused, relaxed, and productive.

Dark Noise: Ambient Sounds Dark Noise is a simple yet powerful way to play ambient noise to help you sleep, focus, or relax.

You can add to the 50 built in sounds by creating your own custom mixes for an endless variety of soundscapes. The innovative adaptive toolbar allows you to shrink your window to a super small Mini Player for quick access to Dark Noise controls. Keyboard shortcuts, menu bar support, and multiple customizable widgets make Dark Noise a powerful addition to your Mac. Free with IAP at Mac App Store

The must-have apps I’ll never go without

These apps are like my productivity best friends and partners in crime. They help me with everything from automating boring stuff to managing my time like a boss. They even make my writing better and create the perfect work environment. With these apps, I stay focused, organized, and super productive.